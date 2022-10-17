Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady appointed to the House of Lords

Trades Union Congress (TUC) October 17, 2022
0 Comments
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady will be appointed to the House of Lords.

Frances will take up the role when she retires from the TUC at the end of this year – following a decade as head of the union body.

TUC President Sue Ferns said:

“This is a testament to Frances’ leadership of the trade union movement.

“Frances has worked tirelessly to improve people’s lives at work and secured many achievements – not least the furlough scheme.

“Her work is far from done. We look forward to having another ally in the House of Lords fighting to defend the right to strike and workers’ rights.”

Commenting on the announcement, Frances O’Grady said:

“I will do everything I can to resist this government’s plans to attack workers’ pay and rights and protect the right to strike.

“I look forward to working with the party and the whole movement to help win a Labour government at the next election.”

Published in Executive appointments
Published in: Executive appointments
Trades Union Congress (TUC)

