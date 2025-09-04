ALT Awards 2025 Shortlist Announced

The shortlist for the ALT Awards 2025 is now live, spotlighting exceptional achievements in learning technology. Selected by an expert judging panel, this year’s finalists represent the very best in innovation, impact, and excellence across the sector.

Explore the full shortlist and discover the inspiring projects and individuals shaping the future of learning technology.

Winners will be revealed on the evening of 23 October 2025 during the ALT Annual Conference in Glasgow.

ALT Awards 2025 Shortlisted Entries

Award for Individuals

Catherine Bruen

Stephanie Gill

Rob Lowney

Dr Arezou PourMirza

Clare Thomson

Award for Teams

Black Country Innovation Services

Edge Hill University’s Digital Learning team

Imperial College London’s Digital Media Lab

Islands of Innovation Team

London College of Fashion – Fashion Business School Online Master Degrees

Award for Leadership in Digital Education

Scott Farrow

Aleks House

Hiu Fung Jimmy Lo

Megan Kime

Dr Alison Purvis

Award for Digital Transformation (In partnership with Jisc)

Bath Spa University Digital Transformation Strategy

Collaborative Co-design: the Education Technology Forum as a vehicle for digital transformation

Embracing generative AI responsibly cross institution working group

From Foundations to Futures: ACE’s Journey in Ethical AI and Digital Transformation

Regenerate: A National Forest Immersive Collaboration (BSDC in partnership with Sterran Dance)

Award for Technology in Adult Learning (In partnership with Ufi VocTech Trust )

Metaverse Learning

Pete Dunford

University of Cambridge Online and Localized Green Skills Course

ALT Award for Case Studies in Ethical EdTech

All Learners, All Staff: Ethics and Care in Adult, Community and ESOL education

From Fear to Fairness: A Practical Framework for AI in Assessment

Responsible By Design

Navigating Bias: Unravelling the Ethical Complexities of Generative AI in Race and Gender

Stronger Foundations, Broader Horizons

In a time of uncertainty, complexity, and rapid digital change, purposeful action matters more than ever. This year’s conference invites us to reflect on how robust digital foundations can empower more expansive, inclusive, and imaginative possibilities for education.

Now more than ever, we need strong foundations and clear thinking in digital education. By addressing persistent gaps in core practice, centring people in transformation, and strengthening collaboration across sectors, we can build systems that are both resilient and visionary. Through creativity, critical thinking, and innovation from the margins, we look beyond today’s trends to shape a more connected and equitable digital future.