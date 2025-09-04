ALT Awards 2025 Shortlist Announced
The shortlist for the ALT Awards 2025 is now live, spotlighting exceptional achievements in learning technology. Selected by an expert judging panel, this year’s finalists represent the very best in innovation, impact, and excellence across the sector.
Explore the full shortlist and discover the inspiring projects and individuals shaping the future of learning technology.
Winners will be revealed on the evening of 23 October 2025 during the ALT Annual Conference in Glasgow.
ALT Awards 2025 Shortlisted Entries
Award for Individuals
Catherine Bruen
Stephanie Gill
Rob Lowney
Dr Arezou PourMirza
Clare Thomson
Award for Teams
Black Country Innovation Services
Edge Hill University’s Digital Learning team
Imperial College London’s Digital Media Lab
Islands of Innovation Team
London College of Fashion – Fashion Business School Online Master Degrees
Award for Leadership in Digital Education
Scott Farrow
Aleks House
Hiu Fung Jimmy Lo
Megan Kime
Dr Alison Purvis
Award for Digital Transformation (In partnership with Jisc)
Bath Spa University Digital Transformation Strategy
Collaborative Co-design: the Education Technology Forum as a vehicle for digital transformation
Embracing generative AI responsibly cross institution working group
From Foundations to Futures: ACE’s Journey in Ethical AI and Digital Transformation
Regenerate: A National Forest Immersive Collaboration (BSDC in partnership with Sterran Dance)
Award for Technology in Adult Learning (In partnership with Ufi VocTech Trust )
Metaverse Learning
Pete Dunford
University of Cambridge Online and Localized Green Skills Course
ALT Award for Case Studies in Ethical EdTech
All Learners, All Staff: Ethics and Care in Adult, Community and ESOL education
From Fear to Fairness: A Practical Framework for AI in Assessment
Responsible By Design
Navigating Bias: Unravelling the Ethical Complexities of Generative AI in Race and Gender
Stronger Foundations, Broader Horizons
In a time of uncertainty, complexity, and rapid digital change, purposeful action matters more than ever. This year’s conference invites us to reflect on how robust digital foundations can empower more expansive, inclusive, and imaginative possibilities for education.
Now more than ever, we need strong foundations and clear thinking in digital education. By addressing persistent gaps in core practice, centring people in transformation, and strengthening collaboration across sectors, we can build systems that are both resilient and visionary. Through creativity, critical thinking, and innovation from the margins, we look beyond today’s trends to shape a more connected and equitable digital future.
Responses