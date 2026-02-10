Bridging the Digital Divide: Three Colleges Named as National Digital Insight Hubs

Three colleges are stepping up to tackle digital inequality across the further education (FE) sector.

Today, Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT), the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and South Staffordshire College have all been announced as Digital Insight Hubs.

Born out of a strategic partnership between the AoC and Ufi VocTech Trust (Ufi), the hubs respond to the findings of a recent report, Digital baseline: exploring the use of technology in FE, which found that inequality and challenges persist around digital confidence, training and CPD, equitable access, and consistent infrastructure.

Tasked with fostering collaboration and sharing knowledge across FE institutions, the hubs will help address disparities in access to technology, staff digital skills, and learner experiences, ultimately improving educational outcomes and VocTech adoption across the FE sector.

By showcasing effective practices, mentoring peers, and hosting events, the colleges will help ensure that everyone can benefit from innovative approaches and digital transformation. They will each host an insight day for other colleges to visit them, an online session showcasing effective practice, and mentor peers – supporting them on their digital transformation journey.

Cath Sezen, Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges, said

“We are delighted to be launching the first three Digital Insight Hubs today focusing on building up collaboration and sharing effective practice in AI and digital technologies across the sector and within each individual organisation.

“Reading through the large number of high-quality applications from colleges up and down the country it is clear there is a real appetite to work together to embrace the opportunities that this every developing technology offers to enhance the student and staff experience through innovation in teaching and learning while at the same time reducing staff workload.”

Anthony Painter, Director of Strategic Engagement at Ufi, said:

“We are seeing incredible energy, commitment and leadership in FE when it comes to digital innovation and adoption. We are very happy to be partnering with AoC to see learners and staff supported through vocational technology furthering the collective mission of colleges in service of people, local and national economic potential, and community well-being. The new Digital Insight Hubs will demonstrate what’s possible when colleges collaborate with purpose – sharing what works, building confidence, and putting practical digital tools into the hands of staff and learners. By growing this collective knowledge across the FE sector, we can accelerate meaningful digital transformation and ensure every vocational learner benefits from high‑quality, future‑focused education.”

Rob Lea, Digital Teaching and Learning Lead, Heart of Yorkshire Colleges:

“We are proud our group has been selected as one of the first AoC Digital Insight Hubs. It reflects the team’s consistent, evidence‑led approach to digital improvement. We’re ready to collaborate nationally and translate insight into practical tools that make a real difference for staff and learners.”

Steve Wileman, Head of Digital Learning, South Staffordshire College, said:

“South Staffordshire College is absolutely thrilled to be chosen as one of the first Digital Insight Hubs. It’s fantastic to see our commitment to digital innovation recognised, and we’re looking forward to sharing best practice and collaborating with other colleges as part of this exciting pilot.”

Scott Hayden, Head of Teaching, Learning and Digital, Basingstoke College of Technology, said:

“We are honoured to serve the wider national community. At BCoT, we don’t view digital as separate from teaching and learning; it is a natural extension of our practice. Our approach to AI and EdTech is intentional and mindful, focused on enhancing human capacity while protecting and developing compassion, originality, responsibility, and empathy. We try our best to use technology deliberately to scaffold industry readiness and ensure digital skills align with the human adaptability, resilience, co-operation, and ingenuity needed for the future.”

The first Digital Insight Day will be hosted at BCoT on Wednesday 18 March, as part of Ufi’s Week of VocTech.