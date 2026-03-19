Defunded, Not Derailed: Mixed Study Programmes for 2026 | Episode Two

If Episode One of Defunded, Not Derailed set the scene, Episode Two got to work. The second instalment of the Cambridge OCR x FE News livestream series aired this morning, bringing together college leaders and sector experts to tackle the question that is sitting on every curriculum leader’s desk right now: with 2026 approaching fast, how do you actually plan for it?

Hosted again by Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News, alongside Cambridge OCR Product Manager Dean O’Donoghue, the session was joined by Mike Chapman, Campus Principal at Education Partnership North East, and Rob Nitsch, CEO of the Federation of Awarding Bodies. Between them, the panel covered the full spectrum, from policy mechanics to timetable reality.

A Big Week for the Sector

The episode came hot on the heels of a significant sector announcement, and no time was wasted addressing it. Dean O’Donoghue opened by framing what the news means for curriculum planning in practice, and what Cambridge OCR is consistently hearing from colleges trying to make sense of their options. The message was clear: this planning cycle is unlike any that has come before, and the traditional approach of waiting for full clarity before acting is no longer a viable strategy.

Rob Nitsch spoke to the pressure that tight timescales are placing on both awarding organisations and providers, offering practical guidance on the windows available and where the genuine risks lie for those who delay. His framing of how to assess and manage risk in curriculum change was one of the session’s most grounded contributions.

The View from the Ground

Mike Chapman brought the conversation back to the decisions being made in real colleges right now. With qualification defunding pressing from one direction and new qualifications, AAQs, V Levels, still finding their footing from another, he spoke candidly about what the latest announcement means for Education Partnership North East’s offer to learners, and whether the response demands wholesale pathway redesign or a more layered approach.

The session also tackled staff readiness and resource implications, an area that policy discussions often gloss over but which campus leaders know to be among the most complex parts of any reform response.

One Thing to Do, One Mistake to Avoid

Each guest closed with a sharp, practical steer: one action colleges should be taking right now for 2026, and one mistake to avoid. It made for a fitting end to a session built around turning policy noise into genuine planning confidence.

Episode Two of Defunded, Not Derailed is available to watch back now on the FE News YouTube channel. Episode Three details will be announced shortly. Keep an eye on FE News for updates.