Defunded, Not Derailed: Mixed Study Programmes for 2026 | Episode One

The FE sector is no stranger to change, but the pace and scale of current post-16 qualification reform is presenting colleges and sixth forms with a challenge unlike any in recent memory. This morning, FE News and Cambridge OCR launched the first episode of their brand-new livestream series, Defunded, Not Derailed: Mixed Study Programmes for 2026, bringing together some of the sector’s sharpest policy minds to help leaders cut through the noise.

Hosted by Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News, alongside Cambridge OCR’s Director of Policy Paul Steer, the opening episode set the scene for what promises to be an essential six-part series. Joining them were Claire Green, Post-16 and Skills Specialist at ASCL, and Rob Nitsch, CEO of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, a panel well-placed to unpack both the policy detail and the practical realities hitting providers right now.

What We Know, And What We Don’t

The episode opened with an honest appraisal of where things stand. The phased defunding of a wide range of Level 3 qualifications is still moving forward, designed to clear the path for T Levels and the incoming V Levels. But as Paul Steer acknowledged, rumours of short-term changes to the plan are circulating, and with political uncertainty still a factor, colleges are being asked to make curriculum decisions without the full picture.

For Rob Nitsch, the tight timescales are a pressing concern for awarding organisations. With planning windows shrinking, the sector needs clear government signals, and fast. The conversation made plain that awarding bodies are working hard to support providers through the transition, but they too are navigating a landscape that keeps shifting beneath their feet.

The View from Colleges

Claire Green brought the provider perspective to the fore, exploring how senior leaders in sixth forms and FE colleges are designing mixed provision programmes while announcements are still being made. The risk of curriculum gaps, particularly in Science, Health, and IT, is real, and the pressure on leaders to plan confidently amid genuine uncertainty is immense.

The session also explored where Alternative Academic Qualifications (AAQs) sit within the reformed landscape, alongside A Levels and T Levels, and what role they can play in giving students coherent, high-quality pathways.

Looking Ahead

The series continues over the coming weeks, with future episodes diving into subject-specific alternatives and practical curriculum responses to reform. If this opening episode is anything to go by, Defunded, Not Derailed will be essential viewing for any leader trying to navigate the road ahead.

You can watch Episode One back now on the FE News YouTube channel. Episode Two details will be announced shortly, keep an eye on FE News for updates.