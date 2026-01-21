Employers asked to share their insights on managing multigenerational teams

HR software provider Ciphr and ProAge – a UK charity focused on age inclusion in the workplace – have teamed up to launch a new survey exploring the challenges and opportunities of mixed-aged teams in UK workplaces.

There are now four generations of employees in the workforce. And each group of workers has a different formative relationship with technology and the physical workplace from the generation before. They also have different communication preferences, like different managerial or collaboration styles, have different expectations around work and workplace culture, and have different developmental needs, depending on their career stage.

Most firms have multigenerational teams. So understanding these intergenerational differences is key to fostering age-inclusive workplaces, and the best way to ensure that organisational policies, practices, and systems are fair and relevant to all ages.

The results of the survey will be published by Ciphr and ProAge and shared with the wider HR and business community. The research will gather valuable insights into age inclusion in UK organisations, manager readiness to support age-diverse teams, and the benefits and potential barriers to multigenerational collaboration. Findings from the survey will also help shape future training programmes.

The survey is open to HR and L&D professionals, business leaders and senior managers. It will take about eight minutes to complete and closes on 10 March.

Ann Allcock, head of diversity at Ciphr eLearning, says:

“We’re delighted to collaborate with ProAge on this landmark multigenerational working survey. We know that age can be the ‘poor relation’ in the equality hierarchy, but also that there’s growing interest among employers about this topic and how to most effectively promote and support age-inclusive workplaces.

“There is still a lot to learn, and our survey will uncover challenges, identify organisational priorities, and capture ‘what works’. We want to widen the conversation from the harm of age discrimination to a positive dialogue about the benefits of multigenerational workplaces. Our findings will inform policy, practice and the design of practical tools and training for employers.

“Wherever your organisation is in this space, we encourage you to participate in this research and share your experiences and perspectives on the realities of multigenerational working.”

Mike Mansfield, CEO of ProAge, says:

“At work, each of us brings habits shaped by the era we first entered the workplace – whether that’s a preference for online versus in-person meetings, wearing headphones in the office, or how we like to receive feedback. These differences aren’t wrong; they’re simply different. But they can influence how we collaborate and include others in our teams.

“With four generations now working together, evidence shows that multigenerational teams perform better. This survey will help us understand how well organisations are supporting these teams and how we can help employers create more opportunities for meaningful intergenerational collaboration.”