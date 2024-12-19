Engage with younger workers to avoid physical and mental health risks of working from home, employers warned

New research finds that hybrid working has the potential to make jobs healthier and more accessible, and that almost half of people would only consider jobs that allow them to work at home some of the time. However, the research warns, young people in particular need extra support to prevent unintended consequences for their physical and mental health.

The new report, released by Learning and Work Institute (L&W) and commissioned by Health Equals, draws on a representative survey of over 2,000 working adults to capture the latest insights on home and hybrid working in the UK. It comes as the Government’s Employment Rights Bill proposes to make flexible working the default unless there are specific business reasons it cannot be made to work.

Young people were found to be more likely to want to work from home than all other age groups. Closer to the start of their careers, and typically on lower pay, this group cited cost saving as their top benefit for home working. However, the report also suggests that young adults – with limited or shared space for working from home – could be more susceptible to stress, poor work-life balance and even musculoskeletal disorders linked to their living and working situations.

Almost one quarter (23%) of people surveyed aged 18 to 34 found it difficult to work from home due to their living situation, compared with just 4% of 45–54-year-olds. Young homeworkers also take fewer breaks than any other age group.

With rising numbers of young people reporting mental health conditions, and a record 1 in 4 young people in 2023 who are not in education, employment or training citing temporary or long-term sickness, employers face the challenge not only of recruiting but supporting and retaining the next generation of workers.

L&W argues that flexible working can still help create healthier working lives and ultimately narrow inequalities between groups: 80% of respondents across demographics reported improved work-life balance with home or hybrid working. People with health conditions and disabled people were more likely to report benefits for their health and wellbeing: among those who were already working at home, 83% agreed it was better for their mental health, while 76% agreed it was better for their physical health.

The report sets out practical recommendations for employers, line managers and individuals to promote healthy home and hybrid working for more groups. L&W argues that not every job can be done from home, but hybrid working can be more beneficial than either full-time in an office or full-time remote working: employers need to take particular care to ensure their job design, line management training and policy development promote healthy work for all employees – and especially younger colleagues.

Naomi Clayton, Director of Policy and Research at L&W, said:

“When done the right way, home and hybrid working can improve people’s health and wellbeing and tackle inequalities between groups. But home working isn’t always healthy, can’t work for every role or business, and young people can be at greatest risk here. With the Employment Rights Bill set to make flexible working the default, we’re calling on the Government and employers to make sure that any changes lead to healthier working lives. Consultation with workers and their representatives, introducing line management training that is specific to supporting homeworkers, and providing homeworkers with the training, equipment and support they need to look after their health and wellbeing are important first steps.”

Paul McDonald, Chief Campaigns Officer at Health Equals, said:

“Our health is shaped by the world around us, including the work we do, and how and where we do it. This report comes at a crucial time as the government develops the Employment Rights Bill. With 45% of people only considering a new job if it allows for some work from home time, it’s more important than ever that employers and central government ensure that they support employees to do so in a way that promotes good health and wellbeing. In providing more flexibility, we can help to tackle inequalities and make health equal.”

Sacha Romanovitch, Chair of the Commission for Healthier Working Lives, said:

“We know that the health of the UK working-age population is declining, restricting economic growth but also limiting opportunities for individuals. Policies like hybrid working are key to ensuring jobs and, therefore, people remain healthier long-term. It is also crucial to ensure that those working with health problems are given prompt and effective support to stay employed. The Commission for Healthier Working Lives has outlined a new approach to workforce health and recommended immediate steps the government and employers can take to improve outcomes, and our final report will be published in Spring 2025. Ultimately, if we can intervene early and provide flexibility and the right tools for employees, people can stay at work. That is a goal that is great for individuals, great for businesses and great for society.”

Simon Dixon, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH), said:

“Our workplaces greatly impact our health. Whether employees are working from home or are in another setting like an office, the need for employers to have a comprehensive set of policies that promote their health and wellbeing is critical.

“When it comes to home working, it is particularly important for staff that don’t have access to a home office to be supported to put adaptions in place that support a healthier working environment. In the long-term, the cost of not acting is far greater for both employer and employee.

“Everyone employed in the UK should have the right to a healthy workplace and this must include homeworking.”