EngineeringUK Outlines Success Criteria For Rollout Of Foundation Apprenticeships

Following the launch of foundation apprenticeships in England, EngineeringUK has today published a new report ‘Pathways to success: shaping foundation apprenticeships in engineering and technology’.

The report makes a series of recommendations designed to ensure foundation apprenticeships have the potential to become a viable pathway into engineering and technology careers for young people.

Foundation apprenticeships are intended to open up more training opportunities for young people – giving them a route into critical sectors while they earn and develop valuable skills. Their introduction seeks to reverse a worrying trend of declining recruitment onto level 2 apprenticeships.

Beatrice Barleon, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at EngineeringUK, explains,

“Addressing the shortages of engineers and technicians will be crucial in enabling the UK to prosper and grow. We therefore welcome the development of foundation apprenticeships and their aim of enabling more young people to access training in key sectors, including construction, and engineering and manufacturing.

“However, we urge the government to be open to refining this new offer – to ensure they work for employers and young people alike. We hope our new report will help policymakers ensure the rollout of foundation apprenticeships is successful in addressing skills shortages across England.”

‘Pathways to success: shaping foundation apprenticeships in engineering and technology’ sets out 7 criteria for the government to consider.

Drawing on insights from employers and education providers, the recommended success criteria for foundation apprenticeships are:

objectives are clear and complement other policies

sectors with demand for level 2 foundation apprentices are identified

employers buy in to the idea they are worthwhile

small and medium-sized employers offer them

standards are defined in a way that encourages high quality

young people from a range of backgrounds are supported to succeed

they are financially viable for providers

Beatrice Barleon continues

“If foundation apprenticeships meet these criteria, it will ensure employers and young people have clarity on their purpose and will encourage uptake across businesses of all sizes. Crucially, it will also ensure providers are equipped to deliver the training and will maintain high quality standards.”

“We encourage the government to learn from the successes and shortcomings of previous programmes and build in evaluation, and if necessary, iteration, from the outset of the roll-out of foundation apprenticeships.

“Government must work closely with industry to ensure that the skills system is responsive to employers’ needs. We look forward to continuing to facilitate these connections.”