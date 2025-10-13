Exam pass rates from ACCA: September 2025

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in September 2025.

98,551 entered for the September sitting, which saw 112,799 exams completed. A total of 3,807 students completed their final exams to become ACCA affiliates.

Commenting on the latest exam results, Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said: ‘Many congratulations to the students who have achieved success in this session. It’s always pleasing to see so many students focus on their journey towards ACCA membership as demonstrated by this robust set of results.

The lead up to the September session saw continued strong engagement with key learning resources, which were complemented by a number of live sessions to reinforce effective exam preparation. We also continued to support Approved Learning Providers in incorporating ACCA resources into their own offerings, including mock exams.

This is an exciting time for ACCA as we focus on delivering our redesigned qualification. The ACCA Qualification has always been the gold standard, globally recognised and highly valued by employers. It will remain as rigorous, relevant, and future-focused as ever, with an even sharper focus on employability.

ACCA has prepared a smooth transition for all students currently on, or about to start, their ACCA journey. Existing achievements will be recognised and there will be no disadvantage in terms of progression and the cost to complete the qualification.

And of course, we look forward to December when applications open for our new BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy collaboration with the University of London. This offers our students a great opportunity to gain a degree as they study for their accountancy qualification.

We are truly redefining accountancy and the changes we’re making will equip the next generation for this inspiring new future that will bring wider and more varied opportunities.’

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams which accounted for a further 37,662 exams.

ACCA Qualification Pass rate (%) Applied Skills TX – Taxation 55% FR – Financial Reporting 48% PM – Performance Management 43% FM – Financial Management 46% AA – Audit and Assurance 46% Strategic Professional – Essentials SBL – Strategic Business Leader 51% SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 48% Strategic Professional – Options AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 40% AFM – Advanced Financial Management 44% APM – Advanced Performance Management 40% ATX – Advanced Taxation 53%

For any student-related enquiry, please email ACCA Connect at [email protected]