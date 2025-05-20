From £3m Drug Addiction to Managing a Rehabilitation Centre 

After opening his first restaurant at 19, Andy Kalli had the world at his feet. But after falling into addiction in his late twenties, what followed was a 24-year battle with drugs, alcohol, and a life of crime and violence.

Recreational drug use turned into a habit. Taking cocaine every day, Andy began mixing with gangsters and notorious criminals. His marriage ended and he started dealing in drugs. Andy then got addicted to crack cocaine and smoked it for over two decades, spending an estimated £3 million and becoming estranged from his children.

Reaching rock bottom following the death of his daughter, Andy used this a catalyst to transform his life by seeking help and beginning a long and difficult journey to recovery. Education became the foundation to rebuild his life, reconnect with his family, and ultimately lead a successful recovery centre helping others to do the same.

Andy’s story is one of survival, perseverance, and hope. It was education, particularly studying human behaviour and mental health, that gave him the tools, confidence, and drive to rebuild his identity and find lasting change.

“Education gave me purpose. It gave me the tools to understand myself,” said Andy. “Now I tell every single person I support: if I can do it, so can you. I put my heart into saving lives.”

Andy is the focus of a short film charting his emotional journey from early trauma, substance misuse, and personal loss, through to his eventual transformation. Produced by the national educational charity NCFE, it’s been created to support the launch of its new campaign, Why Should I Care?

Marking the 80th anniversary of specialist CACHE qualifications and their role in creating skilled professionals, the campaign celebrates the vital and often overlooked work of those in social care, education, and early years, and calls for further recognition of these essential sectors.

Andy is now the registered manager at PCP Luton, a rehabilitation facility with high rates of success. Drawing on both lived experience and a first-class university degree, he leads with compassion, empathy, and a relentless belief in the power of second chances.

Speaking in the short film, one service user at PCP shared how Andy’s story inspired them to believe change was possible:

“My life became severely unmanageable to the extent where I had three convictions, was in trouble with the police, and completely just lost myself. I needed the correct guidance to get back on track.

“When Andy told us his story, I resonated with it. I related to the fact that he felt lost and broken. And for him to be in the place that he is now, that gave me hope to know that I can change.”

In the film, Andy comes face to face for the first time with his mentor and coach of more than five years. Janet King was first introduced to Andy following his application for academic coaching through the Helena Kennedy Foundation, and provided virtual support and guidance that Andy says was critical to his success.

“We started having regular mentoring sessions and it became very clear that here was a man that was super focused and needed to succeed,” said Janet King, Sector Manager at NCFE. “There was a lot of personal and professional pride that, despite the long history of addiction, was still driving him forward – and that motivation and passion was something that I thought needed channelling through education.

“Andy’s story is a powerful reminder of why the social care sector matters, as well as how education can completely transform lives. The professionals working in rehabilitation centres, early years settings, and classrooms are making a difference every single day.

“That’s what Why Should I Care? is all about – elevating the voices and stories that show the human impact of care, support, and learning.”

As he approaches 60, Andy says he’s never felt more energised or focused. He now dedicates his life to supporting others, advocating for education in recovery, and breaking the stigma around addiction.

He believes that gaining qualifications, such as his CACHE qualification and his degree, gave him the confidence and credibility to succeed:

“Education’s fundamental. It opens doors, builds confidence, and helps people grow. And I’ll keep shouting that message from the rooftops, because I believe it to my core.”