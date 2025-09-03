GMLPN Launches Greater Manchester NEET Position Paper to Drive Inclusive Change for Young People

Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN), in partnership with Gateway Qualifications, has today launched the Greater Manchester NEET Position Paper – September 2025, a comprehensive and collaborative blueprint to tackle the growing challenge of young people Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) across the region.

The position paper brings together insights from over 100 stakeholders, including training providers, local authorities, schools, youth organisations, and young people themselves, following two major events held in May and July 2025. It outlines the systemic barriers facing young people aged 16–24, highlights successful local initiatives, and sets out clear regional and national asks to improve outcomes.

“This position paper reflects the strength of collaboration across Greater Manchester and the shared commitment to improving outcomes for young people. We look forward to continuing our conversations locally with GMCA and nationally with key stakeholders to ensure every young person has access to the support and opportunities they need.”

Charlotte Jones, Head of Operations at GMLPN.

Youth Voice at the Heart of the Paper

A standout feature of the position paper is the inclusion of a Youth Panel, held in July 2025, where young people from Funding Futures, SCL Education and Rise Up UK, shared candid reflections on their experiences navigating education, employment, and training. Their stories revealed the impact of mental health challenges, rigid post-16 pathways, and limited careers guidance and highlighted the need for more empathetic, personalised support.

The panel’s message was clear: exam results don’t define your future, and every young person deserves a system that supports their individual journey.

Local Authority Insights: Place-Based Innovation

The paper also features detailed feedback from Bolton Council, Rochdale Council, Manchester City Council, and Salford City Council, showcasing innovative local responses to NEET challenges. These include:

Bolton’s “Next Generation” programme, using UKSPF funding to commission grassroots organisations for hyper-local engagement.

Rochdale Youth Works, a place-based model shaped by local demographics and community needs.

Manchester’s Enhanced NEET prevention and reduction offer, in partnership with Career Connect, with hyper-local, targeted support for young people aged 15+.

Salford’s NEET Employment Pathway, which funds council roles for young people and embeds trauma-informed support.

These examples demonstrate the power of local design, multi-agency collaboration, and flexible provision in creating meaningful opportunities for young people.

Key Findings and Recommendations:

Earlier intervention using tools like RONI to identify risk pre-16

Sustained, joined-up funding accessible to all types of providers

Tailored, flexible provision beyond traditional academic routes

Greater collaboration across education, employers, and the VCFSE sector

Employer readiness and provider staff development to support complex needs

National policy reform to align curriculum, funding, and transitions

A Regional Commitment to Change

GMLPN reaffirms its commitment to local, collaborative change by working closely with providers, local authorities, and youth organisations across the city region. The network will continue to align its efforts with the Greater Manchester Strategy, supporting inclusive growth and opportunity for all young people.

Through ongoing dialogue with GMCA, the Department for Education (DfE), and other key stakeholders, GMLPN will champion the insights and recommendations outlined in the position paper, ensuring they inform future policy, funding decisions, and programme design.

GMLPN will also continue to convene and amplify voices across its network, using its platform to share good practice, highlight challenges, and drive impact at both local and regional levels. This collaborative approach is essential to building a system that reflects the lived experiences of young people and delivers meaningful, sustainable change.

“We are proud to stand alongside our partners in Greater Manchester in launching this paper. Together, we can create meaningful pathways for young people and ensure no one is left behind.”

John Hamilton, Head of Business Development, Gateway Qualifications

Access the Position Paper The Greater Manchester NEET Position Paper – September 2025 is available to download at the link below: Greater-Manchester-NEET-Position-Paper-September-2025.pdf