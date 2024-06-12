Green Party’s 2024 General Election Manifesto

Green Party’s Education Promises

Education should be about inspiring a love of learning and ensuring that every young person can reach their potential. Yet too many children are failing to thrive in an education system that operates like a production line rather than valuing their individual qualities. An investment in the next generation is the most important investment we can make.

Green MPs will champion:

An increase in school funding of £8bn, to include £2bn for a pay uplift for teachers.

Supporting every higher education student, with the restoration of grants and the end of tuition fees.

Ending high-stakes testing at primary and secondary schools and abolishing OFSTED.

Carla Denyer & Adrian Ramsay, Green Party Co-Leaders Said:

“Millions of people in our country are feeling insecure and deeply worried about the future. We live in one of the richest countries on the planet, yet nurses are using food banks, our children’s schools are crumbling, a roof over our heads is all too often unaffordable, and hospital and dentist appointments are like gold dust.

Meanwhile, the climate emergency continues to accelerate. Scientists warn that we are currently on track for global temperatures to rise by at least 2.5°C, far beyond levels at which humanity can safely survive. Our promise to you is that all this can change. We can create a greener, fairer country together – one in which we are all safer, happier and more fulfilled.”

It will take MPs prepared to make brave, principled choices on your behalf. And it will take the kinds of policies set out in this manifesto, for which elected Green MPs will fight hard every single day for you.

Here is the full Manifesto

Picture: Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales. (2024, June 10). In Wikipedia.