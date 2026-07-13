Green Skills or Clean Energy? Why the Language Matters Just as Much as the Technology 

The UK’s transition to a lower-carbon economy has introduced a new vocabulary alongside new technologies. Green skills, clean energy, net zero, retrofit and low-carbon heating have become common phrases across government, education and industry, yet outside those sectors they can often mean very little.

Step outside those industries, however, and the picture changes considerably. For many people, particularly those choosing a career, changing careers or returning to education, this language can come across as unfamiliar and, at times, unnecessarily complicated. While those of us working in skills development may understand exactly what these terms mean, we shouldn’t assume that everyone else does.

That presents a challenge because the UK’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable economy depends on attracting people into new and evolving careers. If potential learners don’t understand the language surrounding those opportunities, they’re far less likely to see themselves pursuing them.

As an industry, we’ve rightly invested significant time and energy into developing qualifications, supporting employers and responding to technological change. We should now be giving equal consideration to how we explain those opportunities in a way that is clear and relevant to the people we want to reach.

Understanding the difference

One reason the conversation can become confusing is that terms such as green skills and clean energy are often used interchangeably, even though they describe different aspects of the same ambition.

Green skills are a broad concept. It encompasses the knowledge, behaviours and technical skills needed to support environmental sustainability across many sectors. That could include sustainable construction, environmental management, waste reduction, biodiversity, resource efficiency or the circular economy.

Clean energy, on the other hand, focuses much more specifically on how energy is generated, stored and used. It includes technologies such as heat pumps, solar PV, battery storage, offshore wind, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and smart energy systems.

Both are fundamental to the UK’s environmental ambitions, but they create different workforce demands and require different combinations of knowledge and technical competence. Recognising that distinction is becoming increasingly important as employers, training providers and awarding organisations work together to ensure the workforce is prepared for future demand.

While this difference may seem obvious to those already working in the sector, it is far less clear to someone considering their next career move. If our language becomes too technical too early, we risk losing people’s interest before they have even had the opportunity to understand where they may fit.

Careers people recognise and careers they don’t

One of the biggest challenges isn’t a lack of opportunity. In many cases, it’s a lack of understanding about what those opportunities actually look like.

Established trades such as electrician, plumber, bricklayer and carpenter benefit from something many emerging roles don’t: familiarity. People generally understand what those jobs involve because they’ve been part of everyday life for generations.

The picture becomes less clear when you move beyond those established trades. Roles such as retrofit coordinator, building performance assessor or domestic energy assessor are far less familiar, despite playing an increasingly important role in the industry’s future.

Low-carbon heating is a good example. To someone outside the industry, the phrase can sound like an entirely new career or specialist discipline. In practice, it often describes the evolution of an existing profession. A qualified heating engineer doesn’t stop being a heating engineer because they’re installing a heat pump instead of a gas boiler. They are building on established technical knowledge, supported by additional training that enables them to work confidently with new technologies and changing regulations.

Many of these careers aren’t entirely new. Instead, they reflect how existing occupations are adapting to new technologies, regulations and ways of working, rather than being replaced by something completely different.

An electrician installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure is still applying core electrical skills. A heating engineer working with heat pumps continues to draw upon many of the same principles that have always underpinned their profession, while increasing their knowledge to work with new technologies. Construction professionals delivering retrofit projects continue to rely on their understanding of buildings, materials and workmanship while adjusting to changing regulations and performance standards.

That’s why the way we describe these careers matters. New technologies don’t erase existing expertise; they build on it. An experienced electrician or heating engineer already has many of the core skills needed to adapt, with training helping them extend that knowledge rather than begin again.

Building on the skills we already have

Much of the discussion around the UK’s clean energy transition focuses on creating the workforce of the future. While attracting new entrants into industry is important, we shouldn’t overlook the expertise that already exists.

The transition will rely just as heavily on experienced professionals adapting their skills as it will on bringing new people into the workforce. Electricians, plumbers, heating engineers, construction professionals and installers already possess valuable technical knowledge that will remain relevant as technologies continue to develop.

That places an important responsibility on education and awarding organisations. Qualifications must continue to respond to technological developments, but they should also provide progression routes that feel achievable. Learners need confidence that the skills they develop today will stay valuable tomorrow, while employers need confidence that qualifications demonstrate real workplace competence rather than simply responding to the latest industry terminology.

Supporting progression has always been a strength of vocational education. The focus shouldn’t be on replacing existing trades, but on helping those trades continue to adapt to changing technologies, environmental priorities and employer demand.

Communicating opportunity more clearly

The skills sector has never stood still, and neither has the language that surrounds it. Over the years, we’ve talked about sustainability, green jobs, net zero, clean growth, green skills and now, increasingly, clean energy. Each phrase has emerged for good reason, reflecting changing policy aims and industry developments.

However, it’s worth asking whether the people we most want to engage understand the distinction between them.

Someone leaving school or considering a career change is unlikely to spend time analysing government terminology. They’re much more interested in practical questions. What would I actually do? What skills will I learn? Will this career still exist in ten years? Can I develop a future in this industry?

Those are the questions the sector needs to answer more consistently. If we can answer them clearly, the terminology becomes far less intimidating because people begin with the career rather than the policy.

Rather than relying on technical language, we should be telling stories that make these careers tangible. We should be showing how an electrician is helping communities transition to cleaner transport, how heating engineers are improving the energy efficiency of homes, or how construction professionals are making existing buildings fit for the future. Those examples resonate because they describe real people solving real problems.

Looking beyond the terminology

The UK’s clean energy ambitions will only become a reality if the workforce is in place to deliver them. That means continuing to invest in qualifications, supporting employers and making sure that training keeps pace with technological change.

However, developing capability is only part of the challenge. We also need to help people recognise where they fit within that future.

Clearer language won’t solve the skills challenge on its own, but it will make those opportunities easier to understand and more available to a wider audience. If we can explain careers in a way that connects with people’s existing knowledge and ambitions, we’re far more likely to encourage them to take the next step.

The conversation about green skills shouldn’t begin with terminology. It should begin with opportunity. If people can see how their existing skills connect to the industries of tomorrow, they’ll be far more confident taking that next step. Helping them make that connection is something the entire skills sector has a responsibility to do.

By Kris Dean, Product Development Manager, NOCN Group