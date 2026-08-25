How can Colleges help Young People Become more Independent Learners?  

New EEF resource based on global evidence offers three approaches for educators

Moving into 16-19 education gives young people greater responsibility for managing their time, setting goals, and taking ownership of their learning. But how can colleges help them develop the skills to do this successfully?

The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) have released a new resource bringing together the existing evidence from research in the EEF Teaching and Learning Toolkit involving large numbers of 16-19 learners.

From that evidence, the EEF have identified the three most promising approaches for developing independent learning:

Metacognition and self-regulation : encouraging learners to think more explicitly about how they approach tasks, which strategies they use, and whether those strategies are working.

: encouraging learners to think more explicitly about how they approach tasks, which strategies they use, and whether those strategies are working. Feedback: helping learners understand what success looks like and the specific next steps they need to take to improve.

helping learners understand what success looks like and the specific next steps they need to take to improve. Collaborative Learning: supporting learners to work together in carefully designed groups, small enough to ensure that everyone participates.

The resource also includes examples of how these approaches can be considered in professional development.

It is one of the EEF’s first resources that draws on evidence from 16–19 education, supporting our work to make evidence-informed practice more accessible and relevant to colleges and other settings working with older learners.

Professor Becky Francis, CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation, said:

“The ability to learn independently is crucial for learners in 16-19 education to succeed. We want to help colleges and educators develop those skills in young people.

“That’s why we’re highlighting what the evidence shows are the three most promising areas to focus on.

“We hope this resource can spark helpful discussion about teaching and learning, and demonstrate the practical impact of taking an evidence-informed approach.”

Developing Independent Learners is available on the EEF website.