New JTL Merseyside Training Centre to open its doors to future electricians

Leading apprenticeship provider JTL will be opening its new Merseyside Training Centre in Huyton early in 2027, expanding access to high-quality electrical apprenticeship training across the region.

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, visited the site of the new centre alongside John Cramphorn, JTL’s North West Head of Delivery, and Mark Borlase, Delivery Team Manager for Manchester & Merseyside. Located at 601 Princess Drive, Huyton, the centre represents an investment of approximately £1 million in local skills and apprenticeship provision and will provide capacity for up to 256 apprentices, supported by a dedicated team of eight experienced tutors, training officers and specialist colleagues. The centre will be converted from the former Old Bank pub, preserving its community role and iconic mural.

Designed to meet the evolving skills needs of the Merseyside area, the new centre will bring together employers, apprentices and educators under one roof, helping local businesses recruit the skilled people they need to grow. It comes at a time of growing demand for skilled electricians and building services professionals in Merseyside and nationally, driven by the need to deliver new homes, upgrade infrastructure and accelerate the installation of low-carbon technologies. The opening forms part of JTL’s wider investment in specialist, state-of-the-art training centres, tailored to meet skills needs at a local, regional and national level.

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said:

“The opening of our new Merseyside Training Centre will mark another important milestone in JTL’s continued expansion to meet industry demand. This facility represents a significant investment in skills for the region and will help us train high-quality apprentices in electrical installation, supporting both local employers and the wider Merseyside economy.

“Employers across the country are facing significant skills pressures, particularly in electrical installation and low-carbon technologies. JTL is a registered charity, created by industry for industry, and providing these training centres is our mission to help close that gap – supporting businesses and giving more people access to rewarding careers in the building services engineering sector.

“We are proud to be investing in Merseyside and to be working with local employers and our delivery teams to ensure apprentices receive the high-quality training and support they need to succeed.”

John Cramphorn, JTL’s North West Head of Delivery, said:

“It was fantastic to see the new Merseyside Training Centre. The centre is being purpose-built to give apprentices a modern, high-quality learning environment, combining practical workshop space with fully equipped classrooms so they can develop both the technical knowledge and hands-on skills employers are looking for.

“Our experienced tutors and dedicated Training Officers will give apprentices personalised guidance, industry insight and continuous support throughout their programme, helping ensure they’re fully prepared for their assessments and for long-term success in the electrotechnical industry.”

Mark Borlase, JTL’s Delivery Team Manager for Manchester and Merseyside, said:

“It was a brilliant moment to see our new Merseyside Training Centre, and to picture the difference it will make for apprentices, employers and the wider region.

“High-quality technical training is vital to ensuring people can access rewarding careers while supporting local businesses with the skilled workforce they need. Facilities like this have an important role to play in helping Merseyside deliver its ambitions for economic growth, infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy.”