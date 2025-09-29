IFS’s response to government announcement of work placements for young people on long-term benefits

The Chancellor has pledged to guarantee paid work for every young person who has been on Universal Credit for 18 months without being in education or employment. Reporting this morning suggests that those who refuse to take up the placement without a “reasonable excuse” will face sanctions, including potentially losing their benefits.

The Office for National Statistics estimates that nearly one million 16- to 24-year-olds are not in education, employment, or training. But there are only around 100,000 young people who are out of paid work, have been receiving Universal Credit for at least a year, and are currently required to look for work – the group most likely to be in scope for this policy. (Another quarter of a million have been on Universal Credit for at least a year and are not currently in paid work, but are exempt from work search requirements, usually because of health conditions or caring responsibilities.)

Lessons for designing the policy

Early unemployment can leave lasting scars on careers and earnings. Yet young people who have been unemployed for a long time are also among the hardest groups to support, and past experience cautions against expecting dramatic effects. Evidence from a meta-analysis of more than 200 employment programmes (Card et al, 2018) shows that they are unlikely to be transformative, with employment around 5 percentage points higher two years after completion. The type of programme also matters. Schemes supporting jobs in the private sector raise employment by about 6 percentage points on average, whereas those creating jobs in the public sector are often linked with negative effects.

In the UK, previous voluntary schemes for young people have had moderate effects at best. Even on quite optimistic assessments, the Kickstart programme, which provided voluntary subsidised employment for 16–24 year-olds on Universal Credit, helped around one in ten participants into sustained employment two years later (Department for Work and Pensions, 2024). The programmes that work best usually combine job placements with training or education.

The role of employers

As part of this announcement, the government – sensibly – looks set to ask employers to contribute towards wages. Requiring employer co-funding increases the chance that placements provide genuine experience.

But it also raises the bar to employer participation, for a programme that will rely on employer engagement to function. Even when employers face no financial cost to participating in programmes supporting young people’s training and employment, recent experience has shown that they can be reluctant. For example, the ongoing rollout of T Levels has slowed, in part because too few employers are willing to offer placements.

At the same time, recent policy changes – including a 13% real-terms increase in minimum wages for 18- to 20-year-olds – have increased the costs of hiring young people, while stricter rules on probation and dismissal under the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill mean employers will have less flexibility than before. So while making sure employers have skin in the game will give this policy a better chance of improving outcomes for young people, the challenge may be securing sufficient employer participation in the first place.

Imran Tahir, Senior Research Economist at IFS, said:

“Unemployment at young ages can leave lasting scars on careers and earnings. Yet young people who have been unemployed for a long time are also among the hardest groups to support. Some previous programmes have delivered modest improvements. The key test for this policy will be whether it helps young people move into sustained jobs, rather than simply providing temporary placements. And for that to happen, the precise design of the policy – and its ability to encourage employers to sign up to offer these placements – will be critical.”