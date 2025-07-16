New £1m EdTech Impact Testbed Pilot to Transform Teaching and Learning

New initiative invites schools and colleges across England to trial cutting-edge educational technologies at no cost

The Department for Education (DfE) today announced the launch of its EdTech Impact Testbed Pilot, a groundbreaking initiative designed to identify and evaluate innovative educational technologies that can enhance teaching and learning while reducing workload in schools and colleges across England.

With over £1 million in funding committed, the approximately 9-month pilot programme will provide a structured environment for testing and evaluating promising educational technologies over a 6-12 week testing period, supported by light-touch evaluation and monitoring activities.

Supporting Three Key Education Objectives

The EdTech Impact Testbed Pilot will focus on testing tools that aim to deliver positive impact across three critical areas:

Reducing teacher and administrative workload

Improving pupil learning outcomes

Increasing levels of inclusion in learning for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

Comprehensive Support for Participants

Schools and colleges selected for the pilot will receive significant benefits at no cost, including:

Access to cutting-edge EdTech tools for trial

Professional development with training and support for effective implementation

Networking opportunities to connect with other institutions and share best practices

Additional benefits and support throughout the pilot period

Open to All Education Providers

The pilot is open to applications from:

All primary and secondary schools

Special educational needs (SEN) schools

All further education providers

Building the Evidence Base

The initiative aims to strengthen the evidence base around EdTech impact and scalability, helping both technology developers and educational institutions make more informed decisions about appropriate tools to meet their specific needs.

How to Apply

Interested institutions are invited to submit an expression of interest by 8th August 2024 here. The application process includes providing a brief overview of the institution and its current use of technology, along with a statement of interest outlining reasons for wanting to participate.