New AoC Report Highlights Impact of Practitioner Research on College Sector

Practitioner researchers from the college sector are not only improving their own practice, but also impacting learning and teaching in their institutions and beyond, a report has found.

The report on the Research Further project, an initiative set up by the Association of Colleges in partnership with NCFE and supported by Edge and ETF, assesses the programme’s impact in its first three years.

Research Further was launched in 2022 and supports college staff in pursuing post-graduate qualifications, including masters and doctorates, by providing tuition funding and regular support. The aim is to boost professionalism in the sector while also filling knowledge gaps through research for the sector, by the sector. Across two recruitment rounds, 16 scholars from colleges across the UK were recruited.

In evidence provided for the impact report, published today by AoC and NCFE, the scholars say that their own professional practice has improved as a result of undertaking research alongside their college jobs. They also set out how their work, which is carried out with the written support of their college leadership, is helping their institutions – from research groups set up to mentoring programmes launched and innovative teaching practices trialled.

In a number of cases, that impact is now going beyond one college, with scholars inspiring change and supporting peers at other institutions or rolling out their projects across their region.

Julia Belgutay, Head of Comms, Media, Marketing and Research at AoC, said:

“Research Further has gone from strength to strength since it was first launched over three years ago. The scholars are true leaders in their fields, breaking new ground with their research work, and we are incredibly proud of what they have achieved. We are also grateful to NCFE, as well as Edge and ETF, for their support, and are looking forward to welcoming a new scholar cohort to the programme in the coming months.”

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer at NCFE, said:

“This report highlights just how powerful practitioner-led research can be in transforming further education. Research Further scholars are enriching professional practice and driving meaningful change in teaching and learning. Supporting this initiative reflects NCFE’s commitment to advancing vocational and technical education through evidence-based insight. We’re excited to see how this growing community continues to shape the sector’s future.”