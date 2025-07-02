New Jisc Report Identifies Digital Challenges In Delivering Transnational Education

With 1 in 5 registered UK students in transnational education (TNE), the report highlights the digital barriers affecting global learning

Transnational education (TNE), where students study in a different country to the awarding UK institution, is central to many universities’ strategic plans

Despite its growth, digital experiences of students and staff remain poorly understood, even though digital is integral to all forms of TNE

The report identifies four key digital challenges : access to technology and connectivity, access to learning resources, cultural differences in how digital is applied in education, and digital skills gaps

: access to technology and connectivity, access to learning resources, cultural differences in how digital is applied in education, and digital skills gaps Jisc is working in partnership with UUKi, the British Council and the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) to support the sector in addressing these challenges

A new report from Jisc, the UK’s digital and data agency for education and research, explores the realities of delivering UK degrees abroad through TNE. Developed in partnership with 21 higher education institutions (HEIs), the global education and technology report (part 1 of 2) shines a light on the often-overlooked staff and student experiences of those in TNE.

TNE is increasingly central to the strategic vision of many UK HEIs, with some universities having larger cohorts of TNE students than domestic UK students. According to figures from the Higher Education Statistical Agency, also part of Jisc, in 2023/24 there were 611,725 undergraduate and postgraduate taught TNE students learning outside the UK, representing 1 in 5 of all registered UK students.

Four Key Digital Challenges In Transnational Education (TNE)

Technology and connectivity

Over half the UK HEIs consulted for the report identified power outages, unreliable internet and limited access to suitable devices. Reliable access to electricity and the internet cannot be assumed in many TNE host countries.

2. Access to learning resources

Licensing restrictions for software and digital content can create challenges for TNE, such as how a student is defined as belonging to a university. This can add significant costs or restrict student access to course resources.

3. Cultural differences in using digital in education

Institutions can face challenges in explaining UK-created assessment practices, the cultural appropriateness of UK-created teaching materials, and the appropriate use of generative AI.

4. Digital skills and capabilities

Expectations about how to participate and engage during online learning pose challenges for students as well as ensuring both students and staff have the digital skills necessary for equitable access to learning.

Reinforcing the importance of a positive TNE digital experience, a 2024 HEPI report by Professor David M Carter, University of Reading, notes: “Behind the numbers, there is a bigger story to be told about students in transnational education, such as who they are, how they learn and what changes in their lives as a result of their higher education.

“Better public information about TNE students will increase their profile and provide assurances about the quality of transnational education.”

Sarah Knight, Director of digital transformation, Jisc, comments: “We hope that the findings of this first report will help institutions to address issues early in the TNE planning process, working with their libraries to address licensing and resource access challenges and align host country digital infrastructure with course needs.”

Elizabeth Newall, Digital transformation sector specialist, Jisc, adds: “The report is a practical call to action to prioritise digital equity in global education. By understanding the challenges faced by staff and students, we can design more inclusive, resilient and effective TNE models.”

This initial global education and technology report will be followed by part 2 in October 2025, which will explore these challenges via the personal experiences of students and staff from across 50 different global instances of UK TNE.

The global education and technology report (part 1 of 2) is available from Jisc.