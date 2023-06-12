Ofsted Announces Changes to Inspections

Ofsted has announced changes to inspection processes, a revised complaints procedure, and new wellbeing investment which includes additional support for staff wellbeing.

This comes after it was announced that Education Committee will question Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman on the regulator’s role in supporting reforms to the children’s social care sector on Tuesday 13th June.

On 8th June, the education secretary, Gillian Keegan, said the government will “take action to offer further support” to school leaders following the death of Ruth Perry.

Sector Response

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“As the party of high school standards, Labour welcomes the changes Ofsted is making, but the Conservatives need to go further to strengthen inspection and deliver excellence for all our children.

“Labour will replace single-word summary judgements with a broader report card, to give parents a richer understanding of what’s right and wrong in their children’s schools: parents must be partners in the push for better.”

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said;

‘This announcement signals that Ofsted recognise the need for change. Unfortunately, Ofsted fails to comprehend the scale of change which is needed to restore the confidence of the profession in its judgements on school quality.

‘The revisions on safeguarding are a step in the right direction and reflect the need for a practical and common-sense approach where schools can quickly rectify any safeguarding gaps identified.

‘We agree that there must be a more responsive, transparent complaints system in place. Leaders will have informed and valuable opinions on improving Ofsted’s complaints procedure. They must be listened to, and their concerns acted upon.

‘The further investment in the wellbeing of leaders through Education Support is necessary and long overdue.

‘However, more extensive, and fundamental changes are needed to limit the damage done by Ofsted to leader and teacher well-being.

‘This package of measures announced today do not go nearly far enough to address the deep concerns of teachers and leaders about the surveillance model of school inspection in England. We need a reliable system, built on fairness and support not surveillance and jumping through hoops. As Gillian Keegan says, it is right that Ofsted continues to evolve but it needs to evolve much further, given the new figures out this week about how many leaders are leaving before retirement age.

‘These changes don’t address the high stakes pressures that are tied up with a one grade summative judgement and that drive unsustainable pressure and a data- heavy surveillance culture. Better policy is needed which delivers an inspection system that is effective and fair and in which teachers and leaders’ contributions are properly valued”.

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“These changes have been made following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry which has shone a light on an inspection system that is excessively harsh. It should not have needed such a tragedy to bring about reform. We have been warning for years of the serious damage the inspection system causes to the mental health and wellbeing of leaders and teachers. Change is long overdue.

“The changes to inspection processes and the revised complaints procedure set out by Ofsted represent a modest improvement. They have been agreed following talks over the last few weeks with ASCL and other organisations. However, they are only a step in the right direction, and the inspection system is badly in need of much more significant reform.

“In particular, the use of single-word descriptions to judge a school or college must be scrapped, and replaced with a system that is less blunt and reductive. The application of an ‘inadequate’ rating dismisses everything that a school or college does in a single stroke and takes no account of circumstances such as funding and teacher shortages. It is a trapdoor that is both demoralising and counterproductive.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“While these individual measures are sensible and somewhat helpful, they go nowhere near far enough in addressing the profession’s concerns. But for the ongoing campaigning by NAHT, our threat of legal action, and the bravery of Ruth Perry’s sister Julia Waters in speaking out, even these changes would not have happened.

“It has taken far too long for the government and Ofsted to announce this relatively modest set of measures and school leaders remain immensely frustrated at the lack of urgency and ambition being shown. NAHT continues to call for more fundamental reform of the inspection process.

“While the government insists on consigning schools to simplistic single word judgements, the system will remain fundamentally flawed and put unnecessary pressure on school leaders.

“The Department for Education has just announced record numbers of teachers leaving the profession, along with record numbers of unfilled vacancies. We are in the middle of a recruitment and retention crisis. We are seeing the consequences of what happens when you over-work, over-regulate and under-pay a profession. Neither the government or Ofsted are showing sufficient understanding of the problem or enough ambition to solve it.”

