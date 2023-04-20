HMCI Calls for Ofsted Reform

Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman has called for an Ofsted reform.

Sector Response

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said:

“Nothing is more important than keeping children safe. I am clear that we will not water down crucial safeguarding standards that underpin Ofsted’s role.

“I have always said I will listen to the views of teachers. Following a positive meeting with His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Ofsted will intensify its work to reassure leaders and teachers, including making sure they feel safeguarding is considered proportionally in overall school judgements.

“Parents rightly want to know how their child’s school is doing and I fully support our approach to providing a clear one-word rating to inform their decisions. Ofsted has been central to our success in driving up school standards, with 88% of our schools now rated good or outstanding – up from 68% when this Government came into office.”

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“It is important that Ofsted shows it is listening in the wake of the tragic death of headteacher Ruth Perry, and we welcome this olive branch from the Chief Inspector, and some tentative moves to improve the inspection of safeguarding, Ofsted’s complaints process, and to clarify the support on which school leaders can draw during inspections.

“However, the reality is that Ofsted has completely lost the trust of leaders and teachers, and it will take a great deal more than this to gain their confidence and ensure that the inspection system works in a way that is effective rather than being punitive and counterproductive. We recognise that this is not just a matter for the Chief Inspector but for the Education Secretary too as meaningful reform involves some significant changes.

“Despite the Chief Inspector’s insistence that the grading system plays an integral part in the school system, the truth is that it is the grading system that is the single biggest problem.

“It reduces everything that a school does to a blunt single-word description, and when this is below good, it is deeply stigmatising and damaging to the school concerned. It ends careers and makes school improvement harder to secure. In what mad world can anyone seriously think this is a good thing?

“Ruth Perry’s death has shone a light on a problem which has been going on for years and the time for real reform is long overdue.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“It would appear that Ofsted is now beginning to respond to some of the issues that we have been raising following recent tragic events. It should never have taken something like this to bring about such a response, but the change in tone is helpful.

“A more proportionate approach to safeguarding issues and greater clarity that school leaders can share provisional outcomes are helpful developments. However, on their own, these will not go far enough to address either the concerns school leaders have or the strength of feeling amongst the profession.

“What we need to see is a firm commitment to work with us to agree a set of meaningful actions that will relieve some of the pressures that inspection currently places on school leaders. There are a number of quite simple things we could do right now that would signal a step in the right direction.

“In the longer-term we want to see a more fundamental review of how inspection works. It is becoming very clear that overarching judgements have had their day and a fundamentally different approach is required.”

