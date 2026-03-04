Preparing UK educators for the next phase of AI strategy and EdTech policy

Following Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson’s speech at Bett UK earlier this year, the government confirmed a major change in national AI and EdTech policy, including a £23 million expansion of the EdTech Testbeds programme and the forthcoming release of a long-term digital strategy in the next Schools White Paper. This will increase expectations for educational institutions to trial, evaluate, and embed AI technologies across teaching, learning and assessment.

While this represents a great opportunity, it also requires action. Educational institutions must build the right foundations now to ensure AI implementation is ethical, effective and sustainable. Three priorities will be critical: strong governance, meaningful AI literacy and purposeful engagement with EdTech Testbeds.

Establishing strong AI governance and learning integrity policies

Firstly, institutions must establish clear governance frameworks that define how AI should be used responsibly. These frameworks, which may take the form of learning integrity policies or honour codes, must articulate ethical use, clarify expectations for authorship and citation, and outline when and how AI support is acceptable.

For example, policies might specify that AI tools are allowed to help students structure their thinking in early drafts but may not be appropriate for extended analytical writing. Setting these clear expectations from the outset means institutions can protect academic integrity and build a safe environment for educators and students to experiment with AI tools responsibly.

As AI tools become more sophisticated and widely accessible, governance frameworks must evolve along with AI advancements. Institutions should regularly review and update learning integrity policies so they stay aligned with emerging AI capabilities. Any changes should be communicated promptly and clearly to ensure educators and students understand what’s expected.

Transparency is equally essential. Institutions should actively gather feedback from their academic communities through surveys, forums or town halls to gauge attitudes towards existing frameworks, identify gaps and refine their approach. Engaging those affected by policy decisions helps ensure the framework remains relevant and practical.

Building AI literacy to strengthen workforce readiness

AI literacy is also vital for both educators and students, yet research shows that many educators don’t feel confident using AI. A recent survey found that only 43% of educators consider themselves confident in using AI, rating their skill levels at just three out of ten. Without targeted support, this confidence gap could limit the sector’s ability to adopt AI tools in ways that benefit learners.

Similarly, as AI tools become more advanced, students need to understand how to use them confidently and responsibly. Educators can support this by integrating AI tools into everyday classroom activities and designing tasks that familiarise students with their use before they encounter high-stakes assessments. For instance, educators might encourage students to use AI for brainstorming ideas or breaking down complex concepts. However, it must be made explicit that personal review, critique and fact-checking remain non-negotiable.

To support both educators and students, institutions should invest in comprehensive professional learning programmes that go beyond introductory training. These programmes should equip educators with an understanding of how AI systems work, what their limitations are and how to evaluate them critically. When educators and students alike are confident and informed, they are better placed to engage with the technology in a safe and constructive way.

Maximising EdTech Testbeds opportunities

The government’s expanded EdTech Testbeds represent a significant opportunity for institutions to evaluate AI tools in a structured, evidence-based way. The Testbeds provide a low-risk environment where educational institutions can explore new technologies, gather feedback and assess impact before committing to wider adoption. For institutions seeking to make informed decisions, this evaluation process is invaluable.

To maximise the value of each trial, institutions should begin by defining the challenge they aim to address. Throughout the trial, institutions should collect evidence on usability, accessibility, learning outcomes and educator workload implications. Sharing these insights across networks and sector communicators can help ensure collective learning benefits the wider education system.

Looking ahead: Preparing for an AI-enabled education system

The government’s new AI strategy represents an ambitious direction for the future of UK education, yet its success depends on the readiness of individual institutions. Those that act now to build robust governance, invest in AI literacy and engage purposefully to use the Testbeds will be best positioned to implement AI in ways that improve teaching, strengthen assessment and enhance the student experience.

With thoughtful preparation, AI has the potential to make learning more personalised, reduce administrative workloads and empower educators to focus on student success.

By Zemina Hasham, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Turnitin