Education Secretary takes first steps to reset relationship with teaching profession

Bridget Phillipson begins push to recruit 6,500 new teachers in first move as Education Secretary.

Department for Education (DfE) to resume and expand existing recruitment campaigns.

Part of wider moves to reset relationship between government and education sectors.

The Education Secretary has today (Monday 8 July), begun work delivering the government’s pledge to recruit 6,500 new teachers.

Bridget Phillipson will immediately embark on resetting the government’s relationship with the sector and transforming the image of teaching – seen by the government as key to both recruiting new teachers and retaining those already in classrooms.

As one of her first steps in post, the Education Secretary will today write to all education workforces to make clear the valuable role they will play in this government’s agenda for change.

The Education Secretary will hold a reception with key education stakeholders later this week, as well as making it a priority to meet with teaching unions in the coming days.

The Department for Education will also immediately resume – and expand – its flagship teacher recruitment campaign, Every Lesson Shapes a Life. It will also restart its further education recruitment campaign, Share Your Skills.

Today’s announcements illustrate the government’s intent to reestablish teaching as an attractive, expert profession, where the immeasurable impact which teachers can make on children’s lives is truly valued.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“From day one, we are delivering the change this country demands and putting education back at the forefront of national life. We will work urgently to recruit thousands of brilliant new teachers and reset the relationship between government and the education workforce.

“For too long the teaching profession has been talked down, sidelined and denigrated. I have made it my first priority to write today to the people at the centre of making change happen: our workforces.

“I want all children to have the best life chances which means recruiting and keeping great teachers in our classrooms – today is the first step in that mission.”

Every Lesson Shapes a Life directs potential candidates to the Get into Teaching website, where they can access valuable support and advice from Teacher Training Advisers, a dedicated contact centre and a national programme of events.

The campaign aims to demonstrate that teaching is a fulfilling, exciting career which can make a real difference to children and young people’s lives, whilst also enabling people to progress professionally.

The aim of recruiting and retaining more teachers is ultimately to improve life chances for all children, giving them strong foundations at primary school and then the knowledge and skills they need to seize opportunities in life and work.