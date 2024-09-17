Reducing Dropout Rates in UK Universities with EdTech Solutions and Improving the Bottom Line, Why Wouldn’t You?

Exploring the Challenges with Solutions

Universities are grappling with financial pressures that may be greater than they’d like to admit. Recent headlines about bankrupt universities are startling and suggest a deeper issue. A brief look into university finances reveals that many degrees are not financially sustainable, especially with the £9,250 annual tuition fee per student. The loss of international students, along with reduced revenue from research grants, significantly impacts the bottom line.

The upkeep and management of numerous physical buildings with high maintenance costs are no longer viable. The 4th Industrial Revolution is upon us, bringing with it Web3/jjWeb4 technologies, including AR, VR, AI, blockchain, smart contracts, NFTs and other emerging innovations.

Student dropout rates are a key concern and can be influenced by:

Academic Challenges

Financial Pressures

Personal and Social Factors

Post-Brexit Challenges

Exploring EdTech solutions for higher education could enhance student retention and financial viability. Furthermore, EdTech has the potential to reduce delivery costs, improve student experiences and lower dropout rates. Despite limited use cases in higher education, ‘The Covid-19 pandemic irrevocably changed the global learning landscape, accelerating the push for learners to access and interact with education digitally and highlighting a pressing need for improved digital skills outside of tech subjects.’ Jisc

Post Covid in 2022/23 41,914 students dropped out of universities this equates to £387,704,500 per year. Talking to a recent graduate from a southern UK university who studied during Covid she revealed that the usual student dropout figures at the university were exacerbated when a staff restructure took place. Further dropout occurred when what students perceived to be the best lecturers were not retained.

An EdTech solution could address these challenges. For example, a German online university offers accredited digital sciences degrees for about €7,000 per year for a two year degree using a virtual platform. This platform includes branded campus spaces, arenas, learning environments, private areas and video streaming, providing 24/7 immersive learning and support from professors, lecturers and AI tutors. We could do this in the UK, but is this something our traditional HE university system could embrace?

This approach extends beyond traditional online classes using Zoom, Google Meet or Teams, offering a potential solution to universities’ financial struggles while benefiting both students and institutions at a competitive cost. As they say if you always do what you always did, you always get what you always got. Disruption and real digital change is needed in HE.

By Dr Maxine Room CBE Head of People Operations, Unyted