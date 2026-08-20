Results Day 2026: GCSE, VTQ and Entry Level results with Post-16 pass rates falling again

More than 6.5 million Level 1 and 2 results are being awarded today across England, Wales and Northern Ireland

22% of GCSE results were awarded 7/A or above, up from 21.9% in 2025

67.3% achieved 4/C or above, a fraction down on last year’s 67.4%

Entries from students aged 17 and over rose 3.7% to 500,277, now 8.1% of all GCSE entries

445,349 VTQ results awarded across 308 qualifications, with leisure, travel and tourism the biggest sector

Post 16 pass rates in England fell again: 15.3% of maths entries and 19.8% of English language entries achieved grade 4 or above

Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving more than 6.5 million Level 1 and 2 results today, as JCQ data shows GCSE outcomes broadly stable on last year while the post 16 resit cohort continues to grow.

Across the published tables, that total breaks down as 6,722,292 results: GCSE Full Course accounts for 92.2% (6,199,256), VTQs 6.6% (445,349), Entry Level Certificates 0.7% (48,970), GCSE Short Course 0.3% (22,697) and Level 1 and 2 Projects 0.1% (6,020).

The national picture

The number of students taking GCSEs rose 1.5% to 1,130,316, with entries up 0.6% to 6,199,256. The population of 16 year olds across the three nations increased 1% to 787,135.

Outcomes barely moved. 22% of GCSE results were awarded 7/A or above, up from 21.9% in 2025. 67.3% achieved 4/C or above, a fraction down on last year’s 67.4%. 97.9% of results were graded 1/G or above, unchanged.

The top ten subjects by entry are unchanged. Among the larger subjects outside the top ten, statistics recorded the biggest percentage rise in entries for another year, up 11.2%.

Vocational and technical qualifications

For the sector, the continued integration of VTQs into results day reporting matters as much as the grades themselves. JCQ awarding organisations issued 445,349 VTQ results across 308 qualifications, including 338,923 Tech Awards and 10,893 Technical Certificates, with the remaining 95,533 results for qualifications outside performance tables. Leisure, travel and tourism was the most popular sector subject area.

Resit entries keep rising

Entries from students aged 17 and over rose 3.7% to 500,277 and now make up 8.1% of all GCSE entries, up from 7.8% last year.

In England, where the condition of funding requires students without a grade 4 in English and maths to continue studying the subjects, the resit picture worsened. Across all post 16 age groups, 19.8% of English language entries achieved grade 4 or above, down from 20.9% in 2025, while in maths the figure fell from 17.1% to 15.3%.

Among 17 year olds, the first resit cohort after Year 11, 21% passed English language, down from 22%, and 16.4% passed maths, down from 18.1%.

Margaret Farragher, JCQ’s Chief Executive, said:

“Congratulations to all students across England, Northern Ireland and Wales who are receiving their results today. And a really big thank you to everyone who has supported them, especially their schools, colleges, parents and carers.

“We have continued to make Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs) an integral part of our data and today we have published 445,349 VTQ results alongside results for GCSEs and other Level 1 and 2 qualifications. JCQ members are delighted that this has helped transform the language that people use to describe results days in August, so as to recognise and celebrate the achievements of young people across the many pathways they take.”

Sector Reaction

Catherine Sezen, Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges, said:

‘’Congratulations to all the students receiving their GCSE and Level 2 vocational and technical results today, and to the teachers and support staff who have supported them every step of the way. For those who did not get the grades they hoped for, help is at hand; schools and colleges are ready to guide you towards the next step that suits your goals and strengths.

“We also want to celebrate the determination of the 30,000 16 to 18-year-old students who have achieved a grade 4 or above in English and or maths and those who have improved on a previous grade. Their persistence is a real achievement. Sadly, many more students will be disappointed by their resit results today. This is not just a 16 to 19 issue. We welcome the Secretary of State’s commitment to revisit the current policy and we look forward to the development of new stepping stone qualifications. However, English and maths needs to be seen through a whole system lens to encourage a love of these subjects from an early age. English and maths are crucial skills for both work and life and the whole education sector must reflect on how best to support progress and achievement.’’

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Congratulations to all young people receiving results today. Acknowledgment also to the sustained and dedicated hard work of their teachers and support staff.

“Yet another cohort has navigated England’s unusually exam-heavy assessment system. Many students have faced over 30 hours of high-stakes testing –which is far more than their peers internationally.

“This approach makes success heavily dependent on performance on just a few days, when illness, exam technique or other circumstances can have a significant impact. End of course exams also prioritise memorisation over wider skills which evidence shows are essential for work and life, including communication, collaboration and problem-solving. The Milburn Review’s interim report warned that our narrow assessment approach at Key Stage 4 is disengaging young people rather than preparing them for life beyond school.

“We welcome the new Secretary of State’s acknowledgement of England’s exam burden, and that the English and maths GCSE resit policy simply does not work. This needs to be changed. We urge her to explore, with the profession, a broader approach to assessment that allows young people to demonstrate their strengths.

“The impact of poverty and regional inequality cannot be ignored. Schools do all they can to alleviate this but they cannot do it alone. The pressure and strain experienced by those in areas of disadvantage must be addressed by government, ensuring that schools and colleges have the funding needed to support every learner to succeed.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Congratulations to students and their teachers on today’s level 2 results. These are very demanding qualifications and many young people will be celebrating fantastic achievements. It should be remembered that these young people experienced significant disruption earlier in their education because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That so many have done so well in their GCSEs and other level 2 qualifications is an example of triumph over adversity both for them and for their schools. We wish them every success for the next step in their education.

“However, a significant proportion of students continue to fall short of a grade 4 GCSE pass in English and maths both at the age of 16 and in subsequent resits in post-16 education where most face the miserable experience of falling short once again.

“This limits their education and career options and is very likely to be a factor in the large number of young people who end up not in employment, education or training (NEET).

“Notionally, the number of students achieving grade 4 and above can rise, but in reality it barely moves and is effectively baked into the system. And this year’s post-16 resit results reinforce the fact that the government policy of then force-feeding them a relentless diet of GCSE English and maths in post-16 education is simply not working.

“Tinkering at the edges of the qualification system will not solve this problem. As long as we continue to grade students in this way in these gateway subjects of English and maths we will continue to damage their future prospects. If the government is serious about tackling the NEET crisis it must grasp this nettle and rethink how we assess English and maths.

“This is not about reducing standards but ensuring that young people have the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency against a pre-determined standard rather than ranking them against one another.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“All students deserve our congratulations today and can take real pride in their achievements.

“These results reflect commitment and hard work on the part of students who can now progress to the next stage whether continuing their education in a school sixth form, or college, employment, or an apprenticeship.”

“It’s vital young people have a better choice of academic, technical and vocational pathways at Key Stage 4 and beyond, which reflect their strengths, interests and future ambitions as part of a broad and balanced curriculum. GCSEs alone do not meet the needs of all students, even for those who continue to pursue a more traditional academic route.

“It is positive that the restrictive EBacc is being scrapped but more changes to performance measures will be needed to ensure that success for students is not defined by only academic qualifications and pathways. Meaningful subject choice at Key Stage 4 must be restored to support motivation and engagement and reduce the negative impact that limiting options can have.

“The government’s proposals to offer 14-year-olds early access to technical education, skills training, work experience and connections with employers are welcome in principle, but it must ensure the proposals are practicable for schools, and work in students’ best interests.”

“The regional gaps in GCSE attainment for 16-year-olds persist and remain a concern. But it isn’t right that success at Key Stage 4 is looked at purely through the prism of GCSE results. If the government is serious about giving vocational and technical qualifications parity with GCSEs, and not measuring success purely through academic qualifications, this needs to change.

“By ensuring similar data is collected for VTQs, the government could build a more nuanced picture of regional differences and what needs to be done to address them – be it tackling poverty or levelling up investment in education, health, social care and infrastructure.”

“We have long called for an end to the current policy which forces students into dispiriting rounds of repeated, demotivating resits.

“The curriculum review focus was on ensuring students are better prepared for resits and introducing a stepping stone qualification . Today’s data shows why more fundamental changes to this policy are needed, with only 18.8% of students aged 17 and over achieving a grade 4 in English, and 13.6% of students achieving a grade 4 in maths – both down on last year, when these figures were 19.7% and 15.3% respectively.

“Action must be taken to reduce the number of young people who need end up on that resit journey in the first place – almost 30% of 16-year-olds did not achieve a grade 4 in English language or maths this year. What is needed are more appropriate and engaging alternatives to GCSEs in English and maths at Key Stage 4 which enable students to study for qualifications that better suit their needs and aspirations.”

“This app is not designed to replace the experience of students going into school to collect their results where they have access to the support of their teachers and friends.

“But it will be helpful for students who cannot get into their school on results day and providing students with a digital record of their exam results is a sensible development – removing the need to find paperwork and certificates when moving education provider, or applying for apprenticeships, training and employment.”

Kate Ambrosi, Chief Executive of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust said:

“Congratulations to all those receiving results today. We look forward to welcoming many of you to the University Technical College programme for Year 12.

“Thousands of UTC Year 11s are today receiving their results and will be progressing to A Levels, T Levels, and other Level 3 courses at their UTC. Many will be starting apprenticeships with employer partners. We wish them all well.

“They will be prepared for more rigorous next steps such as T Levels, the gold-standard technical qualifications, because they started developing practical and employability skills at age 14. This means they are familiar with workplace expectations, equipment, and theories. They also have the understanding of pathways and employment to make informed choices at 16, 18, and beyond.

“All of this will put them at the front of the queue for valuable opportunities when they finish their education, such as degree apprenticeships, competition for which has quadrupled over the past three years.

“Analysis has shown students who have spent more than two years at their UTC achieve better outcomes than those who are there for just two years. In particular, they achieve lower NEET rates and higher apprenticeship starts.

“Students like Archie Cullum, who last week received his Level 3 results and will be progressing to an offshore wind turbine technician apprenticeship with Siemens Gamesa after completing four years with UTC Norfolk.”

Maggie Jones, Director of Qualifications and Partnerships at the Chartered Institute of Marketing, said:

“Congratulations to the GCSE and BTEC students who have received their results today. Regardless of how students fared, they should be extremely proud of the dedication and fortitude shown to get to this point.

“At the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), we believe there has never been a better time to pursue a career in marketing. As technology and consumer behaviour continue to evolve, marketing teams are playing an increasingly important role in helping organisations connect with audiences, drive growth and create meaningful impact for businesses, people and the planet. On a personal level, marketing offers the opportunity to develop a broad and highly transferable skill set, from creativity and strategic thinking to analytical skills, problem-solving, communication and leadership.

“Whatever path young people choose, CIM is committed to supporting them throughout their career journey, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and credibility they need to build a successful and rewarding future in the sector. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of talent into the profession.”

Anton Roe, CEO at HR, payroll and finance provider, MHR:

“For most 16-year-olds, the grades they receive today will matter less than what they decide to do next. A young person who can’t see an obvious next step is far more likely to be out of work and out of education a year from now.

“The good news is that the options are being rebuilt. V Levels arrive in 2027, starting with digital, education and early years, and finance and accounting. It’s a sensible move, but the catch is that this year’s students will choose their next step long before any of it exists – and the first students to finish a V Level won’t reach the jobs market until the 2030s.

“Curriculum reform won’t rescue young people right now. Employers need to be in the room while these qualifications are designed because they’re the ones who can see which skills are genuinely short on the ground. In the meantime, they should be offering more of what already works: apprenticeships, proper work experience, and entry-level jobs that come with training attached.

“I started my career at MHR as an apprentice. An employer took a chance on me, willing to hire on potential and then teach me the job. The young people collecting results this week need those options.”

Becca Gooch, Head of Research at EngineeringUK, comments:

“Huge congratulations to all students receiving their GCSE and VTQ results today. Achieving qualifications in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects are key milestones on the route to an engineering and technology career.

“Maths and science, like English, are compulsory core subjects at GCSE. Maths entries are up 2.2%, larger than the overall increase in GCSE entries (0.6%), which we believe is due to re-sits. Statistics continues its significant increase in popularity, with a 11.2% increase in entries – the largest growth of any STEM subject for the third year running. The trend towards combined science and away from triple science continues – with science double award entries up 1.9%, and physics, chemistry and biology all down around 1.5%.

“It’s disappointing to see the continued decline in design and technology (D&T) entries, down 2.3% since last year. The practical skills provided by D&T are hugely beneficial for a career in engineering and technology. Given the underrepresentation of women and girls in key pathways into engineering and technology, it is particularly concerning to see the decline this year driven by female entries (-7.1%). More needs to be done to increase the uptake of these subjects by girls.

“Computing has also declined for the second year running (-7.1%), after a peak in entries in 2024. Entries are still higher than 2022, though, so this may not be a longer-term trend.

“113,061 level 1 and 2 VTQs were also awarded across engineering and technology subjects – 25% of all VTQs awarded this year.

“The engineering and technology sector continues to grow, offering young people access to exciting, rewarding and well-paid careers. It’s important that young people are supported to develop a broad range of skills, so they’re equipped to pursue these routes.

“We encourage students to explore the full range of options available to them for their next steps – from A levels to apprenticeships, T Levels and other VTQs. Whatever path they choose, STEM subjects can open the door to a rewarding and diverse career in engineering and technology.”

Keith Griffiths, founder and CEO of The Entrepreneur Festival, said:

“GCSE results day can feel defining but, at 16, your grades don’t determine your future. There are many routes to success for young people, and entrepreneurship is increasingly one of them.

“Research shows 72% of 16–21-year-olds are attracted to entrepreneurship, while half of Gen Z say they’ve already started a business – more than any other generation. That tells us something: young people aren’t just looking for jobs, they’re looking to create opportunities.

“Currently, the education system doesn’t teach you how to set up, scale and exit a business – it should and hopefully in time it will, but right now the best way to learn is by doing. Results day may turn into an important crossroads for some young people who now see the opportunity to start their own business.

“I know that personally. My journey to becoming an exited founder of a multi-million-pound business started when I was made redundant. What looked like failure became an opportunity for action.

“So congratulations to all those who get the grades they hoped for today. But, for those who don’t, the future is yours for the taking and backing yourself in business could be the start of an exciting journey.”

Shankar Haridas, UK Business Head at ManageEngine, comments:

“Results day is a moment to think about what these students are walking into next, and the reality is that every young person is exposed to online threats. Phishing, social engineering and increasingly sophisticated manipulation now arrive through the phones, inboxes and platforms they use every day. Our approach to digital education needs to keep pace with that reality.

“We can teach a teenager to write code, but if they can’t spot a phishing email, question a suspicious message or recognise when someone online is trying to manipulate them, there is still a significant gap in their digital education. Cyber literacy isn’t a specialist skill anymore; it is becoming a basic life skill.

“The students collecting their GCSE results on Thursday have grown up in a digital-first world. We need to make sure they are equipped not only to participate in that world, but to navigate it safely. Cybersecurity education should be embedded into the skills we teach young people, rather than treated as a bolt-on or optional extra.”

Tim Balcon, CEO at CITB:

“Receiving your GCSE results is a time many start thinking more about their futures. It’s important that they, and those around them, remember that traditional A Levels and then university is not the only option, and success can be achieved in many ways.

“Construction offers opportunities for people from all backgrounds, with more than 180 roles spanning everything from engineering, digital technology and project management to sustainability, design, commercial management and traditional trades. There really is something for everyone, whether you want to work on site, in an office, or in a highly technical or professional role.”

Angela Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Capital City College, said:

“Today marks an important moment for students as they take the next step towards their future. Whether they are heading to university, starting an apprenticeship, progressing into employment or considering other options, today’s results reflect the commitment, determination and resilience they have shown throughout their studies. We are incredibly proud of everything they have achieved. While today may bring a mix of emotions, it is only the beginning of the next chapter, and we wish every student the very best as they pursue their goals and aspirations.”

Paul Turner, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – UK and Europe at CIMA, said:

“Congratulations to everyone receiving their GCSE results today. For many, this is their first major academic milestone and an important stepping stone towards further education and future career.

“GCSE results mark the start of many different journeys. While A-levels and university remain the right choice for some, apprenticeships offer an equally valuable route to higher qualifications. Apprenticeships ensure talent and ambition, rather than personal circumstances, determine career opportunities, and for many of the students we work with a pathway to a successful career in finance and business.”

“UK businesses and the modern workplace need talented young people with practical, technical and professional skills, and apprenticeships help build exactly that pipeline.

“Recent figures show the number of those choosing an apprenticeship route has risen sharply in the last three years, indicating a clear appetite.

“Apprenticeships do more than open doors for individuals; they help employers build the skilled, work-ready talent they need for the long-term. If we are serious about closing the skills gap, government must put apprenticeships at the heart of its agenda, backing employers and education providers to expand opportunities where they are needed most.”