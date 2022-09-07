Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Simon Clarke Appointed as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

FE News Editor September 7, 2022
0 Comments
simon Clarke levelling up
ETF QTLS Application

Liz Truss has appointed Simon Clarke as Simon Clarke Appointed as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. His duties will include:

  • Strategic oversight of the Department’s business
  • Cross-cutting responsibility for Levelling Up.

Clarke’s Background

Mr Simon Clarke is the Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, and has been an MP continuously since 8 June 2017.

He was previously Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury from 27 July 2019 to 13 February 2020.

Simon Clarke was previously appointed Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on 13 February 2020.

He was appointed previously appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 15 September 2021 to 6 September 2022.

Education and Work

He was privately educated at Red House School in Norton, before going on to study History at University College, Oxford, where he studied History. At university, he was chairman of the Oxford University Conservative Association in Trinity Term, 2006.

After leaving university he moved to London and trained as a solicitor with Slaughter and May before going to work in 2010 for the Surrey-based Conservative MP Dominic Raab, and then the Yorkshire-based Conservative MP Graham Stuart

Fun Fact

He is 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 m) tall. This makes him Britain’s second-tallest MP and earned him the nickname ‘Stilts’ at school.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Work and leadership, Executive appointments, Featured voices
Published in: Work and leadership, Executive appointments, Featured voices
Topics: , ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this