FE Colleges redefined as being public sector. So what does it mean? FE Soundbite edition 673

FE Colleges and Sixth Forms are redefined as public sector

ONS announced the reclassification of further education corporations, sixth form colleges into public sector this week. So what does this mean? Well Matt and Matt from MH&A explain all with Going public: The implications of college reclassification.

Sir Michael Barber’s Skills review

Tom Bewick wrote a great piece What can Sir Michael Barber’s review accomplish for FE?

Cost of Living

Michael Lemin wrote a really interesting and timely piece: Cost of Learning: How the sector is stepping up to the ongoing crisis.

Interesting reports out this week

100,000 Apprentices are dropping out each year

EDSK report finds over 100,000 apprentices dropping out each year!

What are the Motivations and Challenges of FE and Training Professionals?

Landmark ETF research reveals motivations and challenges of FE and training professionals. ETF surveyed over 4,200 FE professionals and found:

82% of people working in Further Education (FE) and Training say the most rewarding aspect of their role is inspiring students, changing lives, and making a difference

31% say that the biggest challenge facing the sector right now is lack of funding

One in five (19%) say the recruitment challenge is their main concern

Growing digital skills shortages threaten economic growth

EPI released an interesting report on: Growing digital skills shortages threaten economic growth, amidst worsening gender imbalances and insufficient incentives to teach

What are the ‘Power Skills’ for now and the jobs of the future (well 2026)?

New Pearson study identifies human skills as the ‘power skills’ most in demand in UK job market. Pearson also shares the ‘power skills’ that will be most in demand in 2026!

Interesting Thought Leadership articles from this week on FE News

Sidharth Oberoi writes about Micro-Credentials (a very interesting topic for me), Dr Marius S. Ostrowski writes about Local Skills Improvement Plans with Making the most of the LSIP opportunity

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week! Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

