Professionalisation in FE, are we moving in the right direction? FE Soundbite edition 684

Isha’s article got me thinking: Professionalisation in Further Education: are we moving in the right direction? It is an interesting article, there are also massive developments in play from ETF and SET helping the professionalisation of the sector… but what more can be done?

Green Skills

Jane Hickie from AELP shared Five Things We Learnt From Our Second Green Skills Summit

What is family learning?

Ever wondered what family learning is and what it has to do with AEB? This is an interesting article!

AI and the future of Skills

We know you love reading the latest thoughts on the future of skills and AI. So we have two cool articles on AI for you this week:

AI, the rise of exam cheating, and what it means for the future of further education and the New Relationship Between AI and Human Creativity.

Who were the Top 3 most popular thought leaders on FE News in Feb 23?

As it is now March. We released the Top 3 for February. This is the top 3 most popular thought leaders on FE News in Feb 23… the Levy (should it be Apprenticeships or Skills), AI and Ofsted came out top in Feb.

Hadleigh joins the FE News family

Hadleigh also joined the FE News family this week as our Platform Growth Manager, his role is all about giving max impact to our contributors and partners on FE News… which is a pretty cool role! Hadleigh had a full on week, started a new job, moved house and even got his car sorted! He also kicked off a bunch of new services that we will be rolling out soon and I am really excited to be working with him.

