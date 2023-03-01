Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Top Three Articles in February: Who Will Win?

FE News Editor March 1, 2023
0 Comments
february top 3

Continuing on from FE News Unwrapped, we decided to find out which three articles were the most popular every month throughout 2023!

This month has been busy… We have seen National Apprenticeship Week come and go, the popularity of AI and ChatGPT soar with discussions heating up around students using AI, as well as further labour market statistics released!

But moving on, lets find out February’s top three exclusive articles!

FE News Top Three: February 2023!

paul joyce

In 3rd place, we have ‘Looking to the Future for FE and Skills​‘ by Paul Joyce, Deputy Director, Further Education & Skills, Ofsted

In 2nd place, we have Overcoming ChatGPT Fear In 3 Steps by Dan Fitzpatrick, Strategic Lead for Digital Skills at Education Partnership North East, Director at Edufuturists and founder of ThirdBox

tom bewick

And finally, in 1st place, we have ‘Budget Statement 2023: is the scrapping of the apprenticeship levy on the cards?‘ by Prof. Tom Bewick – Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies; and Visiting Professor of Skills and Workforce Policy at Staffordshire University.

Published in: Education, Social impact, Work and leadership, Featured voices
FE News Editor

Responses

