Spring ‘Back to Work’ Budget 2023: Keep up to date!

Spring has sprung, which means it is now time for the Chancellor’s spring statement!

This year’s Spring Statement is billed as the Back to Work budget . Over the weekend we had a few Treasury ‘teasers’ as to what could be announced in the budget.

From help with childcare costs for those on Universal Credit, to helping the ‘economically inactive‘ back into work, more on Skills Bootcamps and for over 50’s there was the mention of Returnerships that offer Skills Training that focuses on flexibility and takes previous experience into account, shortening the length of time someone will have to be in training. There was also a mention of Health and Disability White Paper that will be published on the day of the Budget outlining plans to scrap the Work Capability Assessment.

With a Spring Statement / Budget, nothing is actually in, until it is announced by the Chancellor from the dispatch box. So, let’s dive in and see what’s in store!

Check out this tweet from Tom Bewick which discusses some powerful statistics ahead of the impending Back to Work Budget:

Today is #Budget2023



Here’s some powerful statistics 📊 that should give us all some pause for thought:



‼️ If the U.K. economy had grown the same since 2007, as it had in previous decades, we’d all be at least £10,600 better off.

⚠️ Closing the #SkillsMismatch to the OECD a… https://t.co/a27a1uWely — Tom Bewick (@TomBewick) March 15, 2023

Spring Statement and the Back to Work Budget announcements:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt explains that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) now thinks that the country will no not enter a technical recession this year. The Chancellor explained he is striving for Prosperity with a purpose. Removing obstacles to stop employers investing and removing barriers to stop them recruiting.

There is a £10 Million fund over the next two years for voluntary sector for the prevention of suicide, alongside a further £100 Million for the third sector to help hard to reach people and families.

