Supporting Neurodiverse Learners: From Policy to Practice

Neurodiversity is no longer a fringe conversation; it is serious topic in education. Increasingly, schools, colleges, and universities are starting to understand the importance of supporting learners with autism, ADHD, and other differences is not just a matter of compliance; it is about ensuring equity and giving every learner a fair chance. Yet, unfortunately, for many educational establishments there is still a gap between policy and practice.

As a leader, governor, and examiner, and having struggled with autism most of my life, I have seen first-hand how institutions succeed, and where they fall short. For too many neurodiverse learners, the difference between thriving and dropping out is the difference between being understood and being overlooked.

Situation: A changing landscape

Across Both HE and FE, the number of students that are requesting additional support has seen a huge rise. Colleges and universities are investing in inclusion strategies, policies, and training sessions. The experience of learners in the classrooms or lecture theatres is mixed. For some, tailored targeted support has positively impacted their education. For many others, systems remain rigid, which leaves some learners feeling lost, and this results in them having to navigate their challenges alone.

Problem: Policy isn’t enough

The difficulty is that policies are created in the boardroom, but this is not always acted on in the classroom. Educators would like to support students, but they often lack the time, resources, or confidence in knowing how to adapt. Support more often than not is reactive rather than proactive. For example, “reasonable adjustments” will be put into place after the student has been through their struggles, rather than integrated into learning from the beginning.

This gap between policy and practice can create confusion and challenges for the learners and staff alike. It can also signal to neurodiverse students that their relevance and success is seen as secondary to the system, rather than the system being adapted to meet their needs.

Implication: Missed potential

If these issues are left unattended, this could cause major problems. Students who could potentially do well leave education early. Employers will lose out on talented individuals with unique perspectives. The sector reinforces inequality, even while claiming to promote inclusion.

For institutions already under pressure to improve retention, progression, and outcomes, ignoring neurodiversity is not only a social injustice but a strategic risk.

Need: Embedding inclusion into culture

In order to address this its more than just writing up policies; it requires a cultural shift. From my point of view, there are three priorities:

Training with purpose – Staff need practical and continuous training that shows them how to adapt, not just why. This includes understanding curriculum design, how to adapt assessment methods, and how to ensure these learners are being supported in everyday classroom practice.

Governance accountability – Boards and governors must dissect inclusion with the same level of severity as they do when it comes to finance or safeguarding. Inclusion should be a main agenda item and not seen as an afterthought, with data and student voice informing decision-making.

Celebrating difference – Neurodiverse students should not be supported so they can “cope” but given the right support and backing in order for them to excel. Institutions that highlight their successes will be sending a powerful message that diversity is an asset, not a weakness.

Conclusion

There is discussion around preparing students for future work. But the future of work will demand creativity, resilience, and different perspectives of thinking and such qualities neurodiverse learners can bring in abundance.

If neurodiversity continues to be seen as an afterthought, we will not just fail to help these individual learners, but we will also fail to deliver for the wider economy. If, instead, we integrate inclusion into education as a whole from governance to teaching practice we will reap the rewards and potentially unlock talent that benefits us all.

The major question should not be whether we can afford to prioritise neurodiverse learners. The question should be whether we can afford not to.

By Imran Mir SFHEA, FSET, CMgr MCMI, FRSA