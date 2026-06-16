Sustainability must be built in, Not Bolted on

Across every industry there is a growing recognition that sustainability can no longer be treated as a standalone initiative. It sits at the heart the government’s national net zero commitments and, increasingly, the moral responsibility we all share to protect future generations.

Whether in business strategy, public policy, curriculum design, estates management, infrastructure investment or community development, environmental responsibility is now shaping decisions across every sector.

Within this, as Further Education Colleges we occupy a unique position in our communities. We educate people of all ages, support local employers and often serve as civic anchors within the places we operate. That gives us both an opportunity and a responsibility to lead by example.

Recent sector conversations, including the Green Mindset Collective led by FE News, ETF and EAUC, have rightly focused on the need to move beyond isolated sustainability initiatives and embed environmental responsibility into organisational culture. That challenge applies as much to our estates and capital programmes as it does to teaching and learning.

When people think about sustainable estates, they often focus solely on energy efficiency. While reducing energy consumption is important, true sustainability extends much further. It encompasses everything from water use and transport planning to wellbeing, waste management, pollution reduction and the materials used to construct a building in the first place.

Every capital project presents an opportunity to make choices that will have a lasting impact. Those choices are not always easy. Sustainable solutions can carry a higher upfront cost, and in a sector facing ongoing financial pressures, there are often difficult decisions to be made about where investment is prioritised.

However, focusing solely on initial expenditure can risk missing the bigger picture. A sustainable building should deliver benefits throughout its entire lifecycle. Reduced operating costs, lower energy consumption and improved building performance all contribute to long-term value. The additional upfront investment is more than likely to pay for itself over time.

Importantly, sustainable design helps create exceptional learning environments, which support student wellbeing and contribute to stronger achievement and outcomes. In turn, this helps attract and retain both students and staff.

At London South East Colleges, our new Future Greenwich campus recently achieved a BREEAM Outstanding rating for sustainability – the only FE college in England to have ever done so. This is an achievement we are proud of, with the process challenging us to consider sustainability at every stage of the project.

We examined how the building would operate, how people would move through it, how resources would be used and how we could create the best possible environment for teaching and learning.

The result is a building that actively responds to how it is used. Intelligent ventilation systems adjust according to occupancy levels, ensuring fresh air is delivered when and where it is needed. Lighting responds to natural daylight conditions, reducing energy consumption while maintaining comfortable learning environments. Every element has been designed to balance comfort and efficiency.

These features create better spaces for the whole college community as well as providing obvious environmental benefits.

As educators, we spend a great deal of time discussing how to equip learners for the future. Yet the environments we create can be as powerful as the lessons we teach, highlighting what sustainability looks like in practice and demonstrating environmentally responsible behaviours in practice.

It is important to highlight that not every capital project will practically be able to achieve the highest level of sustainability accreditation – and not every project needs to. Limitations around budgets and the type of estate will impact, but what matters is that sustainability is routinely considered from the very beginning.

Whether it is a new-build campus, a refurbishment project or regular maintenance work, there are always opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact, as well as thinking more carefully about long-term value. Even smaller actions, such as upgrading insulation, or encouraging more sustainable travel options (through showers and cycle sheds for example), can deliver meaningful benefits over time.

Colleges have always played an important role in shaping their communities. The buildings we invest in today will serve learners, staff and local residents for decades to come. They should reflect the values we want to promote and the future we are working towards.

If we truly want to prepare learners for a greener future, sustainability cannot just be taught in classrooms. It must be visible in the spaces we create and the examples we set.

By embedding sustainability into our estates, our operations and our long-term planning, colleges can continue to lead their communities with purpose while creating environments that benefit generations to come.

By Jack Plummer, Assistant Director of Capital Projects, London South East Colleges