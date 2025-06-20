SustainFE Awards 2025: Celebrating a Growing Community of Changemakers in Further Education

Across the Further Education, Adult and Skills sectors, sustainability is no longer a side note. It’s at the heart of what we do and how we prepare learners for the future. For those of us championing Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), the #SustainFE community has become a place to gather, learn, support and celebrate one another.

#SustainFE is a community of practice bringing together educators, practitioners and professionals who share a common purpose: embedding sustainability in all corners of FE and lifelong learning.

Etienne Wegner, who was foundational in the concept of communities of practice said

“Learning is a social participation. It is not just the acquisition of knowledge by individuals, but a process of social participation.”

Our community thrives on the exchange of ideas, support and experience that only a network can provide. We meet six times a year online to share ideas, challenges and successes. Whether you’re just starting out or have been leading on sustainability for years, there’s a warm welcome here. Our community is inclusive, open to all, and grounded in the belief that collaboration accelerates change. We know that the position of FE, linked with local businesses, industry, the service sectors and the wider social community provides a unique space where radical and long-lasting change can take root.

This June, we held our second annual #SustainFE Awards, celebrating the inspiring work happening across the sector. The awards were created to shine a light on those making a real impact, often under the radar. Nominations came in from colleagues moved by the creativity, leadership and dedication of their peers. We’re thrilled with our 2025 award winners.

Collaboration Excellence: Mafalda Giudice – New City College and ETF

Mafalda has been described as a “leading light” and “pioneer” at New City College, where she has championed sustainability initiatives with passion and strategic insight. She has played a central role in implementing the college’s five-year sustainability plan, influencing practice across the organisation and in the wider community. Her work embodies collaboration, bringing people together to embed sustainability in a meaningful, lasting way. Mafalda is now moving into a new role at the ETF. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

“She is a brilliant Sustainability collaborator and deserves sector recognition for her work.”

Digital Sustainability: Cal Innes – Jisc FE and Skills Digital Sustainability Community

Before meeting Cal, one nominator admitted they hadn’t even considered digital sustainability. But Cal changed that, not through lectures, but with compassion, deep knowledge, and a disarming, non-judgemental style. His approach to raising awareness around the environmental impact of digital tools and habits has inspired others to rethink their digital practices and even cite him in academic work.

“He has such a lovely way about him, so that you learn without being lectured to… I have quoted him in articles and a book chapter!”

Making ESD Visible: Rachel Reynolds – Dudley College

Rachel’s work shows how sustainability can be seamlessly integrated into vocational learning, in her case, fashion. Her students work on upcycling projects using second-hand garments destined for landfill, exploring sustainability across a range of UN Sustainable Development Goals. Rachel has also forged cross-department collaborations and external partnerships, demonstrating the creative potential of ESD.

“She is a practical example of how to make the SDGs relevant in the curriculum… Rachel knows that fashion has the power to make students connect with sustainability issues.”

Unsung Hero: Helen Cresswell – Halesowen College

Helen’s work brings vital, often-overlooked perspectives into the FE space, specifically indigenous wisdoms and knowledges. Her ability to make complex, global ideas relatable and engaging has helped colleagues and learners alike connect with concepts like “seven generations thinking” and “the grammar of animacy.” Helen’s lightness of touch makes this powerful work not just accessible but transformative.

“She’s irresistible… these are live, operationalised concepts in green changemaking work because of Helen.”

As a community, #SustainFE is built on mutual support and a shared drive to keep sustainability at the heart of education. These award winners, and the many others doing similar work across the country, remind us of the creativity, resilience and quiet leadership that already exists in FE.

We’re always keen to welcome new members. Whether you’re working on a green curriculum, embedding sustainability into your subject area, or simply exploring where to start, there’s a space for you here.

Together, we’re building a future where education doesn’t just respond to the climate crisis, but helps to lead the way.