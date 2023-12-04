The Education and Training Foundation to champion sector with new strategy

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has launched a new strategy setting out its plans to support everyone working in the Further Education (FE) and skills sector by championing the vital role of educators and leaders in transforming the lives of learners aged 14 and over.

With a renewed commitment to working in partnership for the benefit of the sector, the plans set out a bold new ambition for the charity to drive professionalism, improve teaching and learning, champion inclusion and enable sector change for a thriving FE and skills sector.

Recently marking its ten-year anniversary, ETF is highly regarded for the wide range of support it offers to educators and leaders across the sector, including independent training providers and adult and community settings as well as specialist colleges and general further education colleges. The charity sets the professional standards for the quality of teaching and offers DfE-funded leadership, development and training programmes to improve quality and support professionalism across the sector.

The Society for Education and Training (SET), which is part of ETF and the largest professional membership body for educators in the post-14 sector, supports over 22,000 teachers, trainers and leaders working across diverse roles and settings with a pathway of professional development throughout their careers. Through SET a growing cadre of educators are gaining Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills Status (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS).

The new strategy, Together we transform, places sector voices at its heart and reflects the feedback and input from an extensive listening exercise involving sector organisations and teachers, trainers and leaders from across the FE and skills sector.

Together we transform sets out how ETF will continue to deliver positive impact for the sector through four new strategic goals:

Drive professionalism

We will champion professionalism and grow the evidence base of education and leadership practice making FE and skills a rewarding career destination.

Improve teaching and learning

We will ensure consistency in learner experience by setting clear competences and conduct required to enter and maintain professional status within FE and skills.

Champion inclusion

We will tackle inequalities in the FE and skills workforce, supporting routes to employment and career development by providing lifelong learning to all.

Enable sector change

We will convene sector change and respond to FE and skills workforce needs by working in partnership.

The charity will be working with sector partners to deliver the new strategy, with Sir Frank McLoughlin CBE joining as its new Chair from January 2024, taking over from Professor Peter Latchford OBE who steps down after four years.

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of ETF, said:

“The strategy sets a bold new ambition for ETF by putting the sector first and working in partnership to drive forward professionalism across the sector. It will enable us to work collaboratively to build professional identity and practice for all those working in and leading FE and skills in the country.

“I want to thank our outgoing Chair, Professor Peter Latchford OBE, for steering our Board to this new strategy. I look forward to working with our new Chair Sir Frank McLoughlin CBE to ensure that the strategy enables us to have a positive impact on the learners we serve.”

Sir Frank McLoughlin CBE, the newly appointed Chair of ETF from January, commented:

“I am delighted to see the launch of this exciting new strategy that renews ETF’s commitment to work in partnership for the benefit of the sector. At the heart of it is collaboration with the FE and skills sector to deliver a strong professional workforce, improved teaching and learning and a sector that champions inclusion. Working together we will continue to build a thriving future for the sector and its learners, their communities and society.”

