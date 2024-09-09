The Role of Higher Education in Shaping Global Careers

Abstract: This article highlights the importance of higher education in shaping the future of global careers. The author, Rebecca Bewley, Head of Partnerships at NCC Education, identifies how HEIs are integral to the development of a global workforce.

In an increasingly connected and digital world, higher education has a significant social impact both locally and globally. The role that universities play within this international landscape is constantly being debated and redefined. So, we ask the question, how does higher education contribute to a global society and how is it shaping global careers?

Employability

Higher education’s clear and most prominent role in shaping the future of work is through creating a skilled workforce. Employability is considered one of the key determining factors of quality and success in higher education today, and with good reason – prospective students want to know that their time, money and resources will be used to help them secure a stable and prosperous career. Due to the significance of employment rates and outcomes after graduation, it can be argued that the role of HEIs ‘goes beyond ensuring that students are knowledgeable in an academic discipline to ensuring that they are prepared for the labour market’.[i]

Higher education providers have a significant role to play in developing, training and upskilling existing workforces as well as educating those soon to enter the world of work. A skilled workforce is crucial to economic growth and sustainability, and is also pivotal to address and overcome specific skills gaps and a looming global talent shortage.

Soft skills development

Higher education fosters critical thinking and problem solving which are essential skills for navigating complex global challenges. Regardless of discipline, students must be able to identify and comprehend complex issues, evaluate conflicting perspectives and explore potential solutions. Their studies will also require them to develop a clear and logical argument for the proposed solution.

Education should also encourage students to take risks – giving them the ability to experiment, fail, and learn from these mistakes. The opportunity to have a secure learning environment to take risks, and to be curious and creative when tackling issues is invaluable and is certain to develop individuals who are prepared to address complex problems when they enter the workforce.

Other so-called ‘soft skills’ such as communication skills, teamwork, resilience and adaptability are highly-sought after by potential employers and are also frequently cited as ‘difficult to find.’ It is integral that higher education continues to provide a space to cultivate these skills alongside technical and theoretical understanding.

Academic partnerships

The first area to consider about the significant role of academic partnerships in how higher education shapes global careers is research. Collaborations between HEIs and industry can facilitate joint research projects and tap into otherwise-unobtainable resources and expertise; these collaborative projects also often attract better funding opportunities. With the right level of funding and support, these large scale and enhanced research opportunities can tackle larger and more complex global issues, developing a workforce with society’s needs and goals at the forefront of its operations.

Collaborations between international institutions and industry bring diverse perspectives, specific expertise and knowledge in order to create more relevant and ‘work-ready’ programmes. It is integral that industry experts and local employers are involved in the development of curricula, to ensure that students learn the requisite skills for real world problems faced by organisations today.

Institutions can also leverage partnerships to work together to reach markets where they previously have not had any presence, bringing their qualifications to a new audience. This international collaboration can improve students’ career prospects and help them to overcome potential social, economic and geographic barriers to education.

Furthermore, students who are able to take advantage of global exchange programmes facilitated through institutional partnerships have the opportunity to gain an understanding of the world of work in countries other than their own. This kind of experience is invaluable in creating a workforce with the skills and knowledge required to work across geographical borders.

Collaborative success

NCC Education’s partnership with the University of Central Lancashire allows us to bring Business IT and Cyber Security qualifications to a wider market. Over the course of the collaboration between the two institutions, over 900 graduates from more than 30 countries have achieved their degree awarded by UCLan after studying Computing with NCC.

Graduates feel that the opportunity to achieve these qualifications has significantly improved their future career options and even helped them to grow and develop within their current roles. Higher education programmes delivered overseas in partnership with UK universities and HEIs create a flow of technical and cultural knowledge, along with improving the career prospects for graduates. Working graduates are able to take the knowledge gained from their programme of study and implement this in their current or future role.

By Rebecca Bewley, Head of Partnerships at NCC Education

[i] Yorke, M. (2006), Employability in Higher Education: What It Is-What It Is Not, Vol. 1, Higher Education Academy, York.