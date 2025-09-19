The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026

Durham University has been named The Times and The Sunday Times University of the Year 2026. In the main academic rankings it has climbed from fifth to third place.

It outshone many Russell Group rivals on teaching and research, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes. It also takes the University of the Year in the North and Northeast, and is joint Runner-up for Graduate Employment.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is the No 1 university in the UK for a second year in a row, and has been awarded University of the Year for Academic Performance, Russell Group University of the Year and University of the Year in London, as well as joint Runner-up for University of the Year for Graduate Employment. Competition to study at LSE is fierce and global, and it is one of the few universities not to enter clearing.

The University of St Andrews retains its spot in second place in the rankings. It scores highly for the calibre and consistency of the student experience and its research quality.

For the first time in the guide’s 32-year history both the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge have dropped out of the top three and are in joint fourth position inthe rankings.

Other notable wins include University of Strathclyde named Runner-up University of the Year 2026 and Manchester Metropolitan University named The Times and The Sunday Times Modern University of the Year 2026.

Imperial College London wins University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2026 and University of Reading is the inaugural The Times and Sunday Times University of the Year for Scholarships and Bursaries 2026.

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said:

“In a very competitive top ten Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push both of them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history.

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality, and student experience. Durham also won University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026 and runner-up University of the Year for Graduate Prospects 2026.

“Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges.

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.

“It is exciting to see universities across the UK working to deliver extraordinary medical and technical breakthroughs, lead economic regeneration and inspire. New degrees are launching to meet the interests of today’s students and equip the next generation to power industry and progress positive change, such as programmes in electrical and electronic engineering with robotics, and AI and public policy.”

Professor Karen O’Brien, the vice-chancellor of Durham University, said:

“Durham is an outstanding place to study. We ensure that every student can grow and thrive here. Our loyal, engaged alumni are testament to the impressive career prospects that await our graduates.

“As a diverse, global community, we are making progress in welcoming more underrepresented students, including from our city and region. Through a range of scholarships and one of the most generous bursary schemes in the country, we are supporting students to come here and participate in the wider opportunities available to them at Durham. Every student can achieve remarkable things.”

THE NATIONAL TOP 30

National rank University Last year’s national rank Ucas entry points Good honours (% of firsts and 2:1s) Graduate prospects (% in high-skilled jobs or graduate-level study) Continuation rate (% of students projected to move on to year two) 1 London School of Economics and Political Science 1 185 90.6 92.5 97.6 2 University of St Andrews 2 208 90.6 87.6 98 3 Durham University 5 178 90.5 88.8 96.8 4= University of Cambridge 4 210 92.1 90.4 98.4 4= University of Oxford 3 197 93 90.4 97.6 6 Imperial College London 6 196 91.4 95.9 96.2 7 University of Bath 8 171 88.4 88.7 97.2 8 University of Warwick 9 170 84.8 86.4 95.3 9 University College London 7 172 90.5 87.5 96.1 10 University of Bristol 11 168 87 83.7 97.2 11 University of Strathclyde 20 204 82.9 83 91.7 12 Loughborough University 10 153 84 86.3 96.5 13 University of Sheffield 14 157 82.8 82.9 96.1 14 University of Exeter 13 153 86.5 81.9 96.2 15 Lancaster University 12 144 82.1 82.1 95.1 16 University of Birmingham 22 151 83.4 84.2 94.6 17 University of Southampton 19 148 83.4 84.3 95.5 18 University of Liverpool 23 141 83.1 82 93.8 19 King’s College London 24= 164 84.7 85.1 94.5 20 University of York 17= 148 79.9 82.7 96.5 21 Queen’s University Belfast 26 154 77.4 87.1 93.8 22 University of Glasgow 16 210 85.1 82.3 93 23= University of Aberdeen 15 182 82.5 82.2 92.3 23= University of Dundee 36 184 82 83 91.6 25 University of Edinburgh 17= 194 90.8 81.3 95.6 26 University of Leeds 29 156 85.3 81 95.1 27 University of Manchester 27= 159 83.7 80.8 95.6 28= Cardiff University 32 146 77.5 85.1 94.7 28= University of Leicester 27= 126 76.4 81 94.8 30 University of Nottingham 30= 151 79.2 83.3 95.7

The full list of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 award winners:

University of the Year 2026

Durham University

Runner-up University of the Year 2026

University of Strathclyde

Highly Commended University of the Year 2026

University of Bath

Highly Commended University of the Year 2026

University of Birmingham

University of the Year for Academic Performance 2026

London School of Economics and Political Science

Russell Group University of the Year 2026

London School of Economics and Political Science

Highly Commended Russell Group University of the Year 2026

University of Warwick

Modern University of the Year 2026

Manchester Metropolitan University

Runner-up Modern University of the Year 2026

Glasgow Caledonian University

University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2026

Imperial College London

Joint Runners-up University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2026

London School of Economics and Political Science, Durham University

University of the Year for Scholarships and Bursaries 2026

University of Reading

Runner-up University of the Year for Scholarships and Bursaries 2026

University of Cambridge

Medical School of the Year 2026

University of Oxford

Scottish University of the Year 2026

University of Strathclyde

Runner-up Scottish University of the Year 2026

Heriot-Watt University

Welsh University of the Year 2026

Cardiff University

Runner-up Welsh University of the Year 2026

Swansea University

Sport University of the Year 2026

University of Bath

Runner-up Sport University of the Year 2026

Loughborough University

Specialist University of the Year 2026

Hartpury University

Runner-up Specialist University of the Year 2026

Arts University Bournemouth

University of the Year for Student Experience 2026

University of Sheffield

Runner-up University of the Year for Student Experience 2026

University of Suffolk

University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2026

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Runner-up University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2026

University of Suffolk

University of the Year for Sustainability 2026

Aberystwyth University

Runner-up University of the Year for Sustainability 2026

University of Exeter

University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

Birmingham Newman University

Runner-up University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

London Metropolitan University

Highly commended University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

University College London

Scottish University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

University of the West of Scotland

University of the Year in the East 2026

University of Cambridge

University of the Year in London 2026

London School of Economics and Political Science

University of the Year in the Midlands 2026

University of Warwick

University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026

Durham University

University of the Year in Northern Ireland 2026

Queen’s Belfast University

University of the Year in the Northwest 2026

Lancaster University

University of the Year in the Southeast 2026

University of Oxford

University of the Year in the Southwest 2026

University of Bath

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain, making use of the latest data*. It features everything you need to know about applying to university and detailed online profiles for 133 universities, covering research reputation, campus facilities, scholarships and bursaries, and nightlife.

The guide provides prospective students and their families with the information to make an informed choice about their higher education, evaluating everything from satisfaction with teaching quality and the student experience to degree continuation rates and graduate employment prospects.