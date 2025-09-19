Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026

FE News Editor September 19, 2025
0 Comments
Good University Guide 2026

Durham University has been named The Times and The Sunday Times University of the Year 2026. In the main academic rankings it has climbed from fifth to third place.

It outshone many Russell Group rivals on teaching and research, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes. It also takes the University of the Year in the North and Northeast, and is joint Runner-up for Graduate Employment.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is the No 1 university in the UK for a second year in a row, and has been awarded University of the Year for Academic Performance, Russell Group University of the Year and University of the Year in London, as well as joint Runner-up for University of the Year for Graduate Employment. Competition to study at LSE is fierce and global, and it is one of the few universities not to enter clearing.

The University of St Andrews retains its spot in second place in the rankings. It scores highly for the calibre and consistency of the student experience and its research quality.

For the first time in the guide’s 32-year history both the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge have dropped out of the top three and are in joint fourth position inthe rankings.

Other notable wins include University of Strathclyde named Runner-up University of the Year 2026 and Manchester Metropolitan University named The Times and The Sunday Times Modern University of the Year 2026.

Imperial College London wins University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2026 and University of Reading is the inaugural The Times and Sunday Times University of the Year for Scholarships and Bursaries 2026.

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said:

“In a very competitive top ten Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push both of them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history. 

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality, and student experience. Durham also won University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026 and runner-up University of the Year for Graduate Prospects 2026.

“Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges. 

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.

“It is exciting to see universities across the UK working to deliver extraordinary medical and technical breakthroughs, lead economic regeneration and inspire. New degrees are launching to meet the interests of today’s students and equip the next generation to power industry and progress positive change, such as programmes in electrical and electronic engineering with robotics, and AI and public policy.”

Professor Karen O’Brien, the vice-chancellor of Durham University, said:

“Durham is an outstanding place to study. We ensure that every student can grow and thrive here. Our loyal, engaged alumni are testament to the impressive career prospects that await our graduates.

“As a diverse, global community, we are making progress in welcoming more underrepresented students, including from our city and region. Through a range of scholarships and one of the most generous bursary schemes in the country, we are supporting students to come here and participate in the wider opportunities available to them at Durham. Every student can achieve remarkable things.”

THE NATIONAL TOP 30

National rankUniversityLast year’s national rankUcas entry points  Good honours  (% of firsts and 2:1s)Graduate prospects (% in high-skilled  jobs or graduate-level study)Continuation rate (% of students projected to move on to year two)
1London School of Economics and Political Science118590.692.597.6
2University of St Andrews220890.687.698
3Durham University517890.588.896.8
4=University of Cambridge421092.190.498.4
4=University of Oxford31979390.497.6
6Imperial College London619691.495.996.2
7University of Bath817188.488.797.2
8University of Warwick917084.886.495.3
9University College London717290.587.596.1
10University of Bristol111688783.797.2
11University of Strathclyde2020482.98391.7
12Loughborough University101538486.396.5
13University of Sheffield1415782.882.996.1
14University of Exeter1315386.581.996.2
15Lancaster University1214482.182.195.1
16University of Birmingham2215183.484.294.6
17University of Southampton1914883.484.395.5
18University of Liverpool2314183.18293.8
19King’s College London 24=16484.785.194.5
20University of York17=14879.982.796.5
21Queen’s University Belfast2615477.487.193.8
22University of Glasgow1621085.182.393
23=University of Aberdeen1518282.582.292.3
23=University of Dundee36184828391.6
25University of Edinburgh17=19490.881.395.6
26University of Leeds2915685.38195.1
27University of Manchester27=15983.780.895.6
28=Cardiff University3214677.585.194.7
28=University of Leicester27=12676.48194.8
30University of Nottingham30=15179.283.395.7

The full list of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 award winners: 

University of the Year 2026

Durham University 

Runner-up University of the Year 2026

University of Strathclyde

Highly Commended University of the Year 2026

University of Bath

Highly Commended University of the Year 2026

University of Birmingham

University of the Year for Academic Performance 2026

London School of Economics and Political Science

Russell Group University of the Year 2026

London School of Economics and Political Science

Highly Commended Russell Group University of the Year 2026

University of Warwick 

Modern University of the Year 2026

Manchester Metropolitan University

Runner-up Modern University of the Year 2026

Glasgow Caledonian University

University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2026

Imperial College London

Joint Runners-up University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2026

London School of Economics and Political Science, Durham University

University of the Year for Scholarships and Bursaries 2026

University of Reading

Runner-up University of the Year for Scholarships and Bursaries 2026

University of Cambridge

Medical School of the Year 2026

University of Oxford

Scottish University of the Year 2026

University of Strathclyde 

Runner-up Scottish University of the Year 2026

Heriot-Watt University

Welsh University of the Year 2026

Cardiff University

Runner-up Welsh University of the Year 2026

Swansea University

Sport University of the Year 2026

University of Bath 

Runner-up Sport University of the Year 2026

Loughborough University

Specialist University of the Year 2026

Hartpury University

Runner-up Specialist University of the Year 2026

Arts University Bournemouth 

University of the Year for Student Experience 2026

University of Sheffield 

Runner-up University of the Year for Student Experience 2026

University of Suffolk 

University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2026

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Runner-up University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2026

University of Suffolk 

University of the Year for Sustainability 2026

Aberystwyth University

Runner-up University of the Year for Sustainability 2026 

University of Exeter 

University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

Birmingham Newman University

Runner-up University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

London Metropolitan University

Highly commended University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

University College London

Scottish University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

University of the West of Scotland 

University of the Year in the East 2026

University of Cambridge

University of the Year in London 2026

London School of Economics and Political Science

University of the Year in the Midlands 2026

University of Warwick

University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026

Durham University 

University of the Year in Northern Ireland 2026

Queen’s Belfast University

University of the Year in the Northwest 2026 

Lancaster University

University of the Year in the Southeast 2026

University of Oxford

University of the Year in the Southwest 2026

University of Bath 

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University 2026 talking points and features:

  • The rise of undergraduates paying for private tutors to help plug knowledge gaps.
  • The number of places at medical school is growing, but so too is the challenge of getting in. Read our guide on everything you need to know to become a doctor.
  • From washing labels to social media etiquette: the life skills every first-year needs to know, but a university will never teach. 
  • Rod Liddle on letting go and coping with an empty nest.
  • Dating on campus IRL: how to get off the apps and meet your soulmate. Top tip? Check the gender breakdown of your course and university.
  • A guide to scholarships and bursaries, from fully funded options sponsored by Raheem Sterling to financial assistance for women in cybersecurity. 

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain, making use of the latest data*. It features everything you need to know about applying to university and detailed online profiles for 133 universities, covering research reputation, campus facilities, scholarships and bursaries, and nightlife.

The guide provides prospective students and their families with the information to make an informed choice about their higher education, evaluating everything from satisfaction with teaching quality and the student experience to degree continuation rates and graduate employment prospects.

Published in: HE News, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Student view, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .