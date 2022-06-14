The Times Education Commission Report finds the British education system is ‘failing on every measure’

The report is one of the most comprehensive inquires ever held into the UK’s education system, with over 600 witnesses contributing

The year-long project has published a twelve point plan and list of recommendations to transform our failing education system

A letter signed by 10 former education secretaries and two former prime ministers have welcomed the proposals and called on the government to act .

. Polling for the commission by YouGov shows the majority of parents believe our education system badly prepares young people for life or work

“We want the commission to be a catalyst for change”, says John Witherow, editor of The Times

The Times Education Commission today publishes its final report. Its recommendations are backed by leaders in business, education, culture and industry. Twelve former secretaries of state for education, the current education secretary and two former prime ministers have welcomed the proposals and called on the government to act.

For the past year the commission has been examining Britain’s whole education system, from early years through to lifelong learning, and considering its future.

Polling for the commission by YouGov shows over half (59%) of parents with school-aged children believe Britain’s education system badly prepares children and young people for life and 60% think it prepares them badly for work.

The poll also found the majority of parents (65%) think that the current education system puts too much emphasis on tests and qualifications and over half (56%) agree the current emphasis on tests and qualifications in schools is bad for young people’s mental health.

Only 4% of parents think a University degree prepares young people better than an apprenticeship and nearly half of school-aged pupils’ parents agreed the pandemic has created a good opportunity to rethink and make changes to our education system.

Leaders in education, business, culture and industry all agree. The commission’s final report presents a practical 12-point plan to transform British education and unleash the potential in every child.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the system almost to its knees but also offered an opportunity for a reset. A distinguished team of 22 commissioners was assembled with a record of achievement and leadership in education, business, science, government and the arts, chaired by Times columnist Rachel Sylvester.

Their task was to consider how British education can meet the challenges of declining social mobility and low productivity, keep pace with new developments in technology, boost young people’s wellbeing, and respond to the changing nature of work.

The inquiry held fortnightly evidence sessions, regional roundtable meetings, schools visits, international trips, youth panels, parent focus groups and interviews. The commissioners heard from more than 600 witnesses, including leaders in education, business and the arts, as well as two former prime ministers. 12 former secretaries of state for education and the current one.

John Witherow, editor of The Times, said:

“We want this report to be a catalyst for change and our aim is to put education back on top of the political agenda. This report is the first to look at the education system from early years through to lifelong learning. Education, put simply, should be at the heart of Britain’s future.”

The report has been welcomed by 10 former education secretaries, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, numerous business leaders, and a Nobel prize winning scientist, who in a letter to The Times today urge the government to engage seriously with the recommendations.

The solution to fix Britain’s failing education system the 96-page report recommends

A British Baccalaureate offering broader academic and vocational qualifications at 18, with parity in funding per pupil in both routes, and a slimmed-down set of exams at 16 to bring out the best in every child.

An “electives premium” for all schools to be spent on activities including drama, music, dance and sport and a national citizen’s service experience for every pupil, with volunteering and outdoor pursuits expeditions to ensure that the co-curricular activities enjoyed by the most advantaged become available to all.

A new cadre of Career Academies — elite technical and vocational sixth forms with close links to industry — mirroring the academic sixth forms that are being established and a new focus on creativity and entrepreneurialism in education to unleash the economic potential of Britain.

A significant boost to early years funding targeted at the most vulnerable and a unique pupil number from birth, to level the playing field before children get to school. A library in every primary school.

An army of undergraduate tutors earning credit towards their degrees by helping pupils who fall behind to catch up.

A laptop or tablet for every child and a greater use of artificial intelligence in schools, colleges and universities to personalise learning, reduce teacher workload and prepare young people better for future employment.

Wellbeing should be at the heart of education, with a counsellor in every school and an annual wellbeing survey of pupils to encourage schools to actively build resilience rather than just support students once problems have arisen.

Bring out the best in teaching by enhancing its status and appeal with better career development, revalidation every five years and a new category of consultant teachers, promoted within the classroom, as well as a new teaching apprenticeship.

A reformed Ofsted that works collaboratively with schools to secure sustained improvement rather than operating through fear and a new “school report card” with a wider range of metrics including wellbeing, school culture, inclusion and attendance to unleash the potential of schools.

Better training for teachers to identify children with special educational needs, a greater focus on inclusion and a duty on schools to remain accountable for the pupils they exclude to draw out the talent in every child.

New university campuses in fifty higher education “cold spots”, including satellite wings in FE colleges, improved pay and conditions in the FE sector and a transferable credit system between universities and colleges to boost stalled British productivity.

A 15-year strategy for education, drawn up in consultation with business leaders, scientists, local mayors, civic leaders and cultural figures, putting education above short-term party politics and bringing out the best in our schools, colleges and universities.

The challenges

The commission found that:

Our education system fails on all measures, from giving young people the intellectual and emotional tools they need as an adult to providing businesses with the skills they need. 75% of companies say they have had to give extra training in basic skills.



It found inequalities are ingrained from an early age and preschool education is crucial but overlooked in this country. Primary school teachers reported that 46% of children are not ‘school ready’.



The curriculum is too rigid and inflexible, with most schools constrained by an outdated rubric imposed by Whitehall that has no room for regional variation and takes little account of employers’ needs. 24% of parents would prefer their children to do more co-curricular activities such as sport, drama, debating or music and less academic study. (From the YovGov poll)



Our assessments are not making the grade, with no other developed country’s teenagers sitting as many high-stake tests as ours do. This focus on academic attainment has unbalanced the system 65% of parents think the education system places too much emphasis on tests and qualifications and 70% of businesses believe that the current UK secondary education system focuses too much on grades.



That teachers are leaving the profession in their droves because they feel overworked and undervalued. Ofsted, which is supposed to support them, is a toxic brand. 46% of teachers and 40% of senior leaders reported experiencing anxiety, and another 28% of teachers and 19% of senior leaders acute stress.



The pandemic lockdowns helped to illustrate how the digital revolution could transform the way schools operate in the 21st century. AI can turn students into active rather than passive learners 30% of primary school children do not always have access to an adequate device for online learning at home.



One thing that parents put at the top of the list for their children’s education is confidence about their wellbeing. The evidence suggests that they are being let down. The Children Society’s annual survey has found that children’s wellbeing has been falling since 2009 and more than 300,000 10 to 15 years-olds in the UK are unhappy with their lives.



No school is an island: whether it be a rural state primary or a world-famous alma mater of prime ministers, its influence will stretch far beyond the school gates and into the community. There is a growing gap between state school spending per pupil compared with average private school fees, and over the past decade day-to-day state school spending per student has fallen by 9% in the state sector, but private school fees have gone up by 20%.



About 1.4 million state pupils are judged to have special educational needs but that designation covers a wide range of conditions that the system cannot adequately address. 68% of parents whose children needed the greatest support, reported that their child’s needs were not met during the pandemic.



There is much to celebrate in the higher and further education sectors but so much more could be done to make them truly accessible to everyone. There is over 1,000 pages of paperwork involved in setting up a new university.



Michael Morpurgo, author, poet and playwright, former teacher and one of the commissioners, said;

“For any society nothing matters more than the children, the seedcorn of its future. Education is for opening eyes and minds and hearts. It is our task to enable all our children to have the educational opportunities to live life to the full, for themselves and for one another, for all of us on this planet.”

In his evidence to the commission the inventor James Dyson told the commission there was an urgent economic imperative for reform to the curriculum and assessment system to produce the entrepreneurs and engineers of the future;

“Children are creative, they love building and making things . . . but as they get closer to GCSEs and A-levels all that is squashed out of them,”

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair told the commission it was even more important to be radical than 25 years ago;

“We’ve got to refocus on education as the key priority for building a better, more successful, more unified country in the next decade.”

Read the full report here.

