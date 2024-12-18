Transforming FE workforce recruitment and retention through industry collaboration

The FE sector faces challenges in recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce. The Industry Associate project, led by the Gatsby Charitable Foundation in collaboration with the Department for Education and Edge Hill University, is paving the way for a transformative approach to workforce development in FE.

“High-quality teaching is the backbone of further education and this government is committed to supporting innovative ways to attract and develop talented individuals from industry into the profession, so we can drive up standards and give learners the skills they need to seize opportunity and drive growth.” said Jacqui Smith, Skills Minister.

While industry professionals possess deep technical expertise, many lack the confidence or skills to transition seamlessly into contributing to teaching. The Industry Associate project seeks to bridge this gap by providing training that equips professionals with practical teaching tools and classroom ready skills, by demonstrating a structured, supportive induction pathway.

The project is designed with both immediate and long-term impact in mind. By equipping Industry Associates with the confidence and skills to succeed, the programme aims to create a more sustainable pipeline of teaching talent for FE colleges. Key features of the training include:

Modular learning tailored to the individual needs of Industry Associates, focusing on practical, actionable skills.



Support for retention by managing teaching hours and administrative workloads to ensure a smooth transition into teaching roles.



Focus on safeguarding, and diversity and inclusion, by embedding EDI and neurodiversity-informed practices to support a wide range of learners.

For FE colleges, the programme aims to offer an opportunity to support industry expertise into teaching, enriching the learning experience for students and helping to support local and regional priorities.

“This pilot programme will provide industry associates with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in FE teaching, while contributing to our broader goal of strengthening teacher education in the FE sector.” Minister Smith added.

The Industry Associate project is an ambitious initiative, but its goals are achievable with sustained collaboration and commitment. The insights gained from this project will create a framework that can be scaled and adapted nationally.

“We are pleased to be supporting this project, which will draw from expertise across FE to shape introductory training for individuals coming into the teaching environment for the first time. The project has been shaped through collaboration with the Department for Education to ensure that we are working towards high-quality outputs that can be a sustainable model for national adoption.” added Jenifer Burden, Director of Programmes, at Gatsby Charitable Foundation.