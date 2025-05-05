Early Intervention Prevents Homelessness and Helps Keep Young People in FE

Caerphilly Council’s youth service are working with organisations, to support young people aged 11-18, who are at risk of being NEET(not in education, employment or training or becoming homeless).

Their preventative approach focuses on early identification of risk, and information sharing with agencies such as schools, colleges, Careers Wales and third sector organisations, to help young people build a positive future.

John Poyner, the engagement and progression co-ordinator at Caerphilly youth service, brings together organisations to support around 400 young people. Their intervention includes tailored support to help young people transition smoothly into education, employment or training after leaving school.

John works closely with the youth homelessness coordinator based in the youth service, Nichola Davies to identify and support those young people who might also be at risk of homelessness.

Kaide, aged 18, has been supported by the project and is now studying for his Level 1 qualification in sports at MPCT Sports and Exercise College in Caerphilly.

He said:

“I didn’t really enjoy school, I was struggling academically and didn’t know what I wanted to do. After joining the summer camp at the Virginia Centre I started using the gym and socialising, which built my confidence.

“I realised I could train to be a personal trainer, something I never thought I’d be doing. I’m a new person now, physically and mentally stronger.”

John Poyner said:

“Where a young person in Year 11 has been identified as at risk of becoming NEET, I meet with them to establish relationships and explain available support,”

“The key to our success is the positive relationship they build with our service and with lead workers assigned to support them”

Other innovative approaches such as ‘Which Way Now?’ events hosted across four youth centres in the borough, have led to positive outcomes for participants.

Particularly successful is the summer support programme, where lead workers maintain contact with young people identified as high risk. They provide telephone check-ins and home visits to those without a clear plan after leaving school, connecting them with appropriate advice and support.

Local colleges, Coleg y Cymoedd and Coleg Gwent’s Crosskeys campus, reinforce these efforts with their ‘Don’t Drop Out, Speak to us’ campaign, where staff encourage struggling learners to seek help.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“We want our children to have the support they need to thrive and achieve their potential. This initiative showcases the power of organisations coming together to provide that network of support for young people.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Jayne Bryant, added:

“This collaborative approach between youth services, education providers and housing organisations demonstrates how early intervention can transform young lives.

“By identifying vulnerable young people early, we can prevent homelessness and ensure they have the support they need.”

The programme is supported through the Youth Engagement and Progression Framework and Welsh Government funding for youth work and youth support services.