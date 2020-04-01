 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The importance of abilities, attitudes and skill sets in Vocational Pedagogy

Details
Hits: 1752

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Dr Sai Loo, UCL Institute of Education, University College London

Case study of an art and design lecturer - Vocational Pedagogy #3

This is the final of three articles on occupational pedagogy in FE (Loo, 2018), and is focused on an art and design lecturer (OP5). The structure is based on the conceptual framework in the first article, which provides details of knowledge acquisition and applications.

OP5 works at a further education college in England for 13 years, six of which have been involved in higher education courses.

She, now in her early sixties, did a first degree in Constructed Textiles at a higher education institution in Northern Ireland, followed by a research diploma in textiles and a Masters degree at one of the prestigious art institutions in London.

She later followed up with a teaching qualification. She is currently teaching on Levels 1-3 (BTEC) programmes in fashion and design three days a week, and the rest of the time, as a fashion designer - designing and creating garments for sale.

Knowledge acquisition

OP5 mentioned her occupational knowledge when she was training as a fashion designer as well as practising as one concerning a tango dancer. The nature of the yarn used and also the style of dance movements along with the physical attributes of the dancer would affect the flow of the garment. OP5 also draw on other sources for her work.

In particular, she mentioned going to exhibitions such as the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty (2015) at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. These sources and inspirations are insightful as they offer us a greater understanding of where these sources may derive.

In that sense, this insight has implications for not only the teacher like OP5 but more particularly, the policy makers where a vibrant society with supportive infrastructure which offer potential stakeholders like OP5 access to art exhibitions where they can draw ideas and inspirations.

Particularly relevant to teaching, she indicated that these could be knowledge from drawing and teaching how to look:

Drawing might mean the drawing of garments as ideas and visualising this cognitive process through the paper medium and engaging with her learners as to the various aspects of the designs concerning the cut, style and colour of the garments.

Knowledge gained may be through the use of different practical skills as ideas that are portrayed on paper can change radically when these materials and equipment are handled. It is through experimentation and exploration that such know-how is gained.

Advertisement

#SkillsSkillsSkills - Guaranteeing apprenticeships for all
Featured Article
This week Robert Halfon MP for Harlow presented his vision for deliver
Anne Milton - So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?
Featured Article
Often forgotten, the Cinderella service end of education and yet such
What do End-point Assessment Organisations (EpAOs) value most from their External Quality Assurance (EQA) providers?
Featured Article
In June 2020 I carried out a short survey of EpAOs, asking what they w

The transformation of ideas and concepts from one medium to another offers opportunities to gather practical know-how, which otherwise may not have been possible if one is to work in a digital medium. In this digital or knowledge economy, one would imagine that quite a lot of this type of work might be performed using a software programme (in sectors like architecture, engineering and video gaming).

The types of know-how include cognitive knowledge or “knowledge stored in my head” from things learned, read, seen and discussed”, and from visiting practitioners in the field of fashion and design. They might be knowledge learnt from peers, and this might include technical know-how.

Other forms of knowledge may include learning from peers’ demonstrating, sharing and providing ideas and concepts that they might have thought of, used recently or gleaned from others or external sources such as exhibitions and the Internet.

The explicit forms of knowledge are from books, journals, professional magazines and Internet sites. OP5 also mentioned that planning extra curriculum events such as fashion shows could expand learners’ knowledge.

Knowledge applications

In the staging of Gloriana (about Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century) event, costumes were created by the students with the accompanying music from Britten’s opera (20th century). The learners had to design and fashion the QEI’s garments, which she described as complex, which entailed small bits of the sleeves, apron, hats, collars and different types of yarn that went into the making of these costumes. The students learned an eclectic range of knowledge, capabilities and skill sets instead of just fashion and design ones.      

From the conceptual framework perspective, the forms of knowledge relating to her occupational practice like her know-how of the related opera and her stored sources of ideas were gained from attending exhibitions, etc. These sources of occupational knowledge are then recontextualized to her professional activities.

This process involves two stages:

  1. The first as content (CR) into occupational knowledge that is relevant to her professional practice such as using the ideas from the exhibitions to make them relevant to her professional work. She uses her professional experiences via the occupational recontextualization process (e.g. of knowing the issues of choosing the appropriate glove design, cutting and stitching).
  2. Her experiences with her work knowledge (such as the specific systems and protocols and network contacts) enabled her to combine her ideas from the exhibitions to fashioning a particular type of glove for her clients.

From the pedagogic point of view, one may suggest that her willingness to engage her learners in a complex and creative project like the QEI means that she is happy to engage with her learners from where they come from concerning their levels of knowledge, abilities and skills.

This social constructivist approach can be related to her pedagogic-related disciplinary know-how that she may have acquired in her PGCE period. This pedagogic know-how needs to be recontextualized to her specific teaching requirement (Content Recontextualization), and this pedagogic knowledge needs to be modified specifically to this event through a process of pedagogic recontextualization.

This form of recontextualization, however, requires work knowledge which in this example, the highly supportive culture of her FE college to experiment with innovative ideas and also to facilitate her learners’ acquisition of the relevant know-how (i.e. knowledge, abilities, capabilities and skill sets).

These pedagogic activities might take the form of teaching her learners the ideas behind this QEI event; the designing and fashioning capabilities along with allowing them to experiment with different materials/yarns, design patterns from the sketching to the actual implementation processes.

The choice of her teaching strategies would be informed by the stages of the event. She gave the example of glove making for this event which the students tried different materials, patterns, cutting, joining and stitching (using blanket stitch) together (especially the thumbs, which proved incredibly challenging to master.

Regarding teaching strategies, she mentioned that demonstration was used in illustrating the stitching of the gloves as an example. The choice of teaching strategies could occur from the final recontextualization process (i.e. Integrated Applied Recontextualization). IAR recontextualization brings together a complicated set of know-how to delivery to her learners via the appropriate range of teaching strategies.  

OP5 explains her pedagogic vision for her learners in this manner:

I want to offer my students a whole broader view of life and learning…and depending on the background of the students and the sharing within the class how this grows a person.

A planned class is one thing but to have a store of knowledge from personal enthusiastic research into the breadth of art and design through visiting London [e.g. the McQueen exhibition at the VAM] and other exhibitions, then reflection in action the knowledge that can be used spontaneously bringing energy to the regular learning plan.

Summary

In this series on occupational pedagogy, the first article covered the conceptual framework, the second one on its relevance to vocational programmes, and this article centred on a specific lecturer.

So, for a succinct definition of occupational/vocational pedagogy: it is a complex activity involving teaching and learning on work-related programmes. In this activity, knowledge is applied to a specific lesson using the appropriate teaching strategy or strategies.

There are three knowledge types:

  1. The first know-how may consist of forms of knowledge (e.g. disciplinary, pedagogic and institutional/work).
  2. The second relates to experiences (occupational, pedagogic and life).
  3. The third type is abilities, attitudes and skill sets (e.g. problem-solving, patience, and inter and intrapersonal skills).

These forms of explicit or tacit know-how are modified through the recontextualization processes from curriculum development to teaching, where the eventual know-how offers insights into the choices of teaching strategies to a specific occupational/vocational session.

Dr Sai Loo, UCL Institute of Education, University College London

Sai Loo (PhD, MA, BSc, FHEA, ACA, FETC) has taught in FE and worked in industry as a Chartered Accountant. Sai has published over 120 articles, conference papers and keynotes (84 per cent are single-authored) including six research monographs with Routledge. His research area is ‘occupational education’ across teaching, learning and work settings from pre-university to professional education.

References:

Loo S (2018) Teachers and Teaching in Vocational and Professional Education. Abingdon: Routledge.

You may also be interested in these articles:

#SkillsSkillsSkills - Guaranteeing apprenticeships for all
Featured Article
This week Robert Halfon MP for Harlow presented his vision for deliver
Anne Milton - So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?
Featured Article
Often forgotten, the Cinderella service end of education and yet such
How to repurpose the furlough scheme to launch individual skills accounts
Featured Article
@TomBewick argues that in a post-COVID world, financial resources for
We Need to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest in Adult Skills
Featured Article
Last week (19 Jun) @EducationGovUK announced a billion pound funding f
What do End-point Assessment Organisations (EpAOs) value most from their External Quality Assurance (EQA) providers?
Featured Article
In June 2020 I carried out a short survey of EpAOs, asking what they w
#BlackLivesMatter, what does this means for Further Education in the UK?
Featured Article
“Those who have the privilege to know have the duty to act.”Albert
New, Next or Never Normal? Figuring Out The Changing World of Further and Higher Education After Covid-19
Featured Article
There’s no going back. There, now you don’t need to read the rest
Three things we learned from the latest labour market statistics and what they mean for cities and large towns across the country
Featured Article
Local labour markets have been affected in different ways by Coronavir
The Government must act to improve social mobility for Apprentices
Featured Article
Apprenticeships deliver social mobility. That’s something everyone a
Fully online learning deliveries: ‘More of the same’ or a new pedagogy?
Featured Article
The current global plague – COVID-19 – has accelerated teaching an
How to take blended learning into the future Post-Covid
Featured Article
Four months ago, telling a group of teachers that they had a week to c
The recent Social Mobility Commission report offers three lessons to help us build on the best and remedy the worst
Featured Article
Coronavirus has held up a mirror to our society, showing us the best a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 hour 7 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

SDN Webinar: Delivering Functional Skills within Higher...

For many HEIs, the delivery of Functional Skills will be new – understanding how it can be effectively integrated as part of Higher and Degree...

  • Thursday, 20 August 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: Empowering Girls Around The Globe Into Sports Throughout Lockdown and Beyond... 1 hour 16 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4723)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page