 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Traditional academic learning has got to evolve to reflect the fourth industrial revolution

Details
Hits: 166
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group & Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee

#StandUpForSkills - Recovery and Resilience: Reskilling Our Way Back into Work 

It's very apt that [this Recovery and Resilience report] comes on the back of the prime minister only this week talking about Build, Build, Build. I think we would probably say Skills, Skills, Skills. Basically, what we're talking about in the report is the need to act now.

The nuance of the report is possibly different to some of the other really good reports, that are also saying very similar things about what's needed to actually help us through, what is from an economic and jobs crisis point of view, one of the worst we have possibly ever see in our lifetimes.

Its research with YouGov, where we looked at those who were going to be hardest hit, and what needs to be done to really help the poorest face that toughest climb back out of unemployment post COVID.

In many respects, the calls to action are largely around let's redirect the funding that's already available. I'm sure Rob will talk later about some of his passions around creating skills, credits and incentives for employers, just to keep young people, and indeed adults, in work where we can because, this economy is going to recover eventually and we need to stick with it, and make something happen now to start to address the problems we face.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group

Are we on the cusp here of something big for FE and the skills sector?

Too often further education has been called the Cinderella sector, and I always like to respond to this by saying it's worth reminding ourselves that Cinderella actually became a member of the royal family, and what we need to do is banish the two ugly sisters of underfunding and snobbery, and I think it could be potentially exciting.

The prime minister did his speech this week, at an FE College in Dudley, he's been talking about the world of apprenticeships and skills. We've got an education secretary who went to an FE college. We've got a Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, who is I think the only MP, I'm very jealous of her actually, the only MP to have done a degree apprenticeship in the House of Commons.

So, we are talking about apprenticeships and skills now in a way that perhaps we haven't done for quite a few years. Obviously the proof is in the pudding, but the fact that reports like the one that City & Guilds have done, the Rolls Royce of training providers, a long-established blue-chip charity, that's come out.

Advertisement

How can we support the Class of 2020 University Graduates?
Featured Article
The class of 2020 are graduating at a time unlike any we have known. A
#SkillsSkillsSkills - Guaranteeing apprenticeships for all
Featured Article
This week Robert Halfon MP for Harlow presented his vision for deliver
Anne Milton - So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?
Featured Article
Often forgotten, the Cinderella service end of education and yet such

There is a mood out there to make this happen, let's see what comes of it in terms of government policy. COVID has overshadowed everything, and it's highlighted our existing huge skills deficit, but also the loss in terms, and the report highlights this, of people on low incomes, the apprentice redundancies, the fall in starts, the apprenticeship starts, particularly for younger apprentices, it's nothing short of disastrous.

So when the prime minister says we're going to have an opportunity guarantee for young people, whether it's going to be skills, or learning, or an apprenticeship, it's got to mean something.

This report helps flesh out the policy to make it happen.

Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee

Will the proposals from the Recovery and Resilience report meet the needs of the labour market going forward?

You may have seen the speech regarding the HE minister's view of what HE needs to do.

I think that probably is a telling sign that although Augar feels like it got kicked a little bit into the long grass, I don't think it's gone away. I have a feeling that we are into a period of rebalancing now and creating more equity. We need to create greater equity for those groups who are much further away from the socio-economic market.

What we've all recognised, and the report really does focus on that, is whatever happens now with policy, with funding, it's got to be demand led. It's got to be led by what local industries, what's happening in those local regions, especially those where there is most deprivation.

Let's just take infrastructure, we know there's going to be huge investment, billions of investment, much needed investment in infrastructure. We heard the prime minister say, Build, Build, Build hence my slightly cheeky Skills, Skills, Skills, because you can't build without skills.

Therefore, there is a really great opportunity now to really look at that demand, and really focus the opportunity to help people who have maybe be in one industry and now find themselves potentially unemployed.

How do they take their transferable skills and move from Industry A into Industry B? The opportunity for somebody, for example, maybe who's been working in the airline industry. How might we find them working in the health care industry? Because some of the transferable skills do transfer across very, very well.

What we need is the funding and the mechanisms to make those short course interventions happen, as well as that, we mustn't forget about the very important role of apprenticeships.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group

Is a day of reckoning is coming for our universities, with the funding rebalanced towards FE going forward?

What I want is funding rebalanced to degree apprenticeships, to further education, to working whilst learning. I think the whole university experience has got to change. Let's say you're a history graduate, you would do a significant part of your time, perhaps in an apprenticeship, perhaps on a paid internship scheme or traineeship working in the British Museum, or in an archaeology centre, or whatever it may be.

The fourth industrial revolution is coming, millions of jobs are potentially going to be lost unless we reskill, retrain, and think about how we study. Traditional academic learning, I think has got to evolve to reflect the fourth industrial revolution. Further education colleges, as well as university technical schools are an important part of that.

That's why the report says that at the moment businesses have a Research and Development Tax Credit, and the government's very keen on that because they want more research and science, understandably. We have to, at this time, give businesses every possible financial incentive in order to hire apprenticeships, retrain their workers in the skills they need.

If they're doing that, they should get a Skills Tax Credit as well, so I think that is very important. That should be funded, in my view, out of the three billion skills fund that the government have announced.

[A Skills Tax Credit] would work in the same way as the R&D Research and development tax credit. It's not about recasting middle managers, getting them to do MBAs, it's got to be in the skills that the country needs as well. So, if companies were retraining their workers, if they're hiring young apprentices, they should get some financial incentive for doing so. I'm talking about non levy payers predominately here.

Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee

Setting up Lifelong Learning & Employment Hubs

The call for action there is around the fact that we've already talked about the great provision we've already got through colleges, and also the role the independent training providers can play as well, in that.

We do need a different model. We mustn't forget the impact that digital has had throughout COVID. We have it now, therefore, we mustn't lose that opportunity to rethink how learning, how assessment, how even job support, and getting into jobs can be delivered digitally.

The whole idea of the lifelong learning & employment training hubs is to provide places that link out to existing provision, it's not just about creating brand new provision, but also to provide a digital space where people can get the support they need, where they can find out in that demand led system:

  • Where are the local jobs?
  • Where are the vacancies that are available this week?
  • What is the short course intervention that I might need in order to get me into that vacancy?

It's about drawing on the best of what's already out there in the local regions, but also creating a new overlay of collaboration between those organisations, so we absolutely get that right supply and demand tension.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group

You may also be interested in these articles:

How can we support the Class of 2020 University Graduates?
Featured Article
The class of 2020 are graduating at a time unlike any we have known. A
#SkillsSkillsSkills - Guaranteeing apprenticeships for all
Featured Article
This week Robert Halfon MP for Harlow presented his vision for deliver
Anne Milton - So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?
Featured Article
Often forgotten, the Cinderella service end of education and yet such
How to repurpose the furlough scheme to launch individual skills accounts
Featured Article
@TomBewick argues that in a post-COVID world, financial resources for
We Need to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest in Adult Skills
Featured Article
Last week (19 Jun) @EducationGovUK announced a billion pound funding f
What do End-point Assessment Organisations (EpAOs) value most from their External Quality Assurance (EQA) providers?
Featured Article
In June 2020 I carried out a short survey of EpAOs, asking what they w
#BlackLivesMatter, what does this means for Further Education in the UK?
Featured Article
“Those who have the privilege to know have the duty to act.”Albert
New, Next or Never Normal? Figuring Out The Changing World of Further and Higher Education After Covid-19
Featured Article
There’s no going back. There, now you don’t need to read the rest
Three things we learned from the latest labour market statistics and what they mean for cities and large towns across the country
Featured Article
Local labour markets have been affected in different ways by Coronavir
The Government must act to improve social mobility for Apprentices
Featured Article
Apprenticeships deliver social mobility. That’s something everyone a
Fully online learning deliveries: ‘More of the same’ or a new pedagogy?
Featured Article
The current global plague – COVID-19 – has accelerated teaching an
How to take blended learning into the future Post-Covid
Featured Article
Four months ago, telling a group of teachers that they had a week to c

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Demetrius Harrison
Demetrius Harrison has published a new article: Extended Reality XR improves focus & physical activity for distance learners 52 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 3 hours

KEEPING APPRENTICES ENGAGED...AND FUNDED

Overview In these difficult times it is really important that training providers work with their employers to keep as many apprentices as possible...

  • Tuesday, 14 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Jo Moriani - updated event, Supporting the Effective Delivery of functional skills in mathematics – level 1 & 2 4 hours 59 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page