SIAS and MTC Training announce landmark apprenticeship assessment partnership

Strategic partnership sees SIAS appointed as MTC Training’s assessment partner across its engineering fitter, machining technician, engineering maintenance technician and mechatronics maintenance technician apprenticeship provision.

SIAS, the specialist awarding organisation and apprenticeship assessment organisation, is delighted to announce a significant new partnership with MTC Training, one of the UK’s leading providers of advanced manufacturing and engineering skills. Under the agreement, MTC Training will transition all its engineering fitter, machining technician, engineering maintenance technician and mechatronics maintenance technician apprenticeship standards to SIAS, bringing both existing apprentices and future cohorts under a single specialist assessment partner.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to high-quality, industry-focused apprenticeship assessment that meets the evolving needs of employers and the UK’s engineering and manufacturing workforce.

MTC Training works with some of the country’s most prominent employers, supporting the development of the technical skills and capabilities essential to the future of UK industry. The partnership brings together MTC Training’s expertise in developing highly skilled engineering talent with SIAS’s specialist assessment knowledge, sector expertise and commitment to outstanding customer service.

The announcement comes at a particularly important time for the apprenticeship sector, as providers and employers navigate significant reforms to apprenticeship assessment. Together, SIAS and MTC Training are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for apprentices while maintaining the highest standards of quality, consistency and employer confidence.

Steve Smith, Managing Director of SIAS, commented:

“This is an exciting moment for SIAS and a fantastic new chapter in our partnership with MTC Training. The decision to entrust SIAS with apprenticeship assessment across its engineering fitter, machining technician, engineering maintenance technician and mechatronics maintenance technician apprenticeship provision represents a major commitment, and is a powerful endorsement of our expertise, quality, and service. It also reflects the scale of our joint ambition, and the significant growth we are delivering as the leading STEM specialist awarding organisation.

“MTC Training is one of the UK’s foremost advanced manufacturing and engineering training providers, with an outstanding reputation, strong employer relationships, and a clear commitment to excellence. We share both that ambition and core values, and this expanded partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to build on our collective strengths, raise standards in specialist apprenticeship assessment and deliver meaningful outcomes for apprentices, employers, and the industries we serve.

“I’m particularly grateful to the teams at both SIAS and MTC Training whose hard work, commitment and collaboration have brought us to this point. This is a significant milestone and I’m hugely excited about what we will achieve together.”

David Grailey, Managing Director of MTC Training, added:

“At MTC Training, our priority is to give apprentices the highest-quality experience and to ensure the skills they develop meet the real needs of industry. Partnering with SIAS provides us with a specialist assessment partner that shares our commitment to quality, consistency and high standards in engineering and manufacturing.

“This partnership comes at an important time for apprenticeships and gives us a strong platform to navigate the changes to assessment while continuing to deliver the outcomes our apprentices and employer partners expect. I’m looking forward to working with SIAS as we strengthen our provision and support the development of the skilled workforce UK manufacturing needs for the future.”

With a shared focus on innovation, technical excellence and industry responsiveness, the partnership reinforces both organisations’ commitment to supporting the future of UK engineering and manufacturing skills.