 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Even without a Comprehensive Spending Review, funding for colleges needs to be comprehensive

Details
Hits: 138

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Luke Walpole, Account Manager and FE communications specialist at PLMR

It is often said that change, and indeed success, is measured in decades. It was more than six years ago that @George_Osborne announced plans to build the #NorthernPowerhouse. 

Since, we have had three different Chancellors, two different Prime Ministers and one unfulfilled promise.

Ensuring the same does not happen to the Government’s apparent support for colleges and further education (FE) requires a long-term lens, even following yesterday’s news that the Treasury’s 3-year Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) is to be shelved.

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said that this reining in has been done to “provide certainty,” amid an unforgiving Covid climate. Yet there has been an understandable level of disappointment at this news.

This is coupled by a belief that this short-termism – no matter how necessary – will both ‘water down’ existing, long-term commitments, and gut projects which hoped to begin in earnest.

Delivering Promises 

Thankfully, this is not necessarily the death knell for sustained investment in FE and technical education. Indeed, the Government has been vocal in its support of FE and Skills to date. The Prime Minister’s recent announcement of a Lifelong Skills guarantee was encouraging, as well as the £1.5bn worth of funding which has been pledged to support adult FE and capital improvements to facilities.

This goes alongside the Kickstart Scheme, an initiative which incentivises businesses to take on apprentices, even if the success of this is yet to be fully appreciated. Throw in the establishment of the ‘gold standard’ T Levels, and it would strongly suggest that the Conservatives are at least paying lip service to the idea of an overhaul in technical education and the college system. It was undeniably curious to hear an Old Etonian and Oxford graduate claim he wishes to dispel the “snobbish” distinction between technical and academic education, but this is a feeling which is rippling throughout the Government.

The Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, said during the Conservative Party Conference that “for far too long we (as a country) have not put enough focus and attention on the college system.” Alok Sharma, Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), echoed the need to build a Skills pipeline which accommodates for the “jobs of tomorrow.” Clearly, a college system which is backed up by high-quality FE and technical education is a genuine priority for the Government. While this may augur well, verbal commitments need to be backed up with tangible support across the country.

College collaboration key to continuing careers education improvement
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - Further Education Colleges provide high quality aca
For over a decade, Traineeships have been in and out of favour with the government - How good are Traineeships?
Featured Article
What is a Traineeship? Programmes to help young people who want to acc
The governmentâ€™s reskilling and retraining agenda is a step in the right direction
Featured Article
The coronavirus induced lockdown has had a seismic effect on the jobs

Beyond the Leaking Ceilings

The Government’s £400m funding package for 16-18 education in the Summer of 2019 was entirely necessary, but in many instances did not touch the sides. Similarly, the Prime Minister is adamant that by bringing £200m worth of funding forward this year, we will be able to “[fix] the leaking ceilings” and improve colleges across the country. But so many FE Colleges need more than a sprucing up. If that was all they needed, they would enlist Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the new series of Changing Rooms.

No matter the admirable intentions which underpin it, a commitment to ‘Levelling Up’ cannot be delivered through singular, piecemeal investments. We cannot ‘Build Back Better’ without a coherent, cohesive and wide-ranging investment plan which focuses on high-quality skills and FE, empowering colleges with the tools to support students of all ages. The mishandling of FE in the last decade serves as a caustic reminder of the dangers which come with ad hoc funding. All of this points to the need to maintain a long-term plan for colleges and FE, even if the Chancellor doesn’t want to commit to a comprehensive review.

So many people can point to the importance of colleges, technical education, and FE. On a macro, economic level, it is vital. EY recently concluded that a high-quality skills pipeline actively promotes international investment, while there is an obvious need to supply employers with a highly trained workforce in the skills they need. This will become especially important in the country’s post-Brexit future.

But it is also on a micro level that the importance of colleges comes to the fore. As a community hub, colleges are often unparalleled. Giving people of all ages the chance to upskill, or reskill entirely, opens more doors than just one to a new job. This has been particularly important in recent months, as so many colleges have gone above and beyond to continue delivering courses.

Colleges and the FE sector are not alone in calling for support during these immensely challenging times. But now is the opportunity to ensure that the Government makes good on its promises and invests widely and strategically in a sector which has suffered from a chronic lack of support. Just because we will not have a Comprehensive Spending Review, it doesn’t mean funding shouldn’t be comprehensive.

Luke Walpole, Account Manager and FE communications specialist at PLMR

You may also be interested in these articles:

College collaboration key to continuing careers education improvement
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - Further Education Colleges provide high quality aca
For over a decade, Traineeships have been in and out of favour with the government - How good are Traineeships?
Featured Article
What is a Traineeship? Programmes to help young people who want to acc
Colleges Week 2020 – Colleges and Employers Working in Partnership
Featured Article
#CollegesWeek - Scott Bullock (@ScottBullockNCL) of Newcastle College
The government’s reskilling and retraining agenda is a step in the right direction
Featured Article
The coronavirus induced lockdown has had a seismic effect on the jobs
Education and careers: space to place new steps of change
Featured Article
In some parts of the UK, school holidays and/or temporary school closu
Colleges Week sees huge progress in getting colleges better represented, recognised, and valued in the halls of Westminster and beyond
Featured Article
#CollegesWeek #LoveOurColleges - After two consecutively successful Co
Five things to consider before responding to the traineeship procurement tender
Featured Article
The long-awaited tender for 19-24-year-old traineeship funding is fina
Leveraging EdTech to overcome the largest disruption in the history of education: COVID-19
Featured Article
During a recent panel discussion hosted by Qatar Foundation (@QF) to c
Three steps to addressing the wellbeing crisis in the education sector
Featured Article
Teaching is, without a doubt, a rewarding and fulfilling profession. H
The rise of high-tech learning: How the education sector can guard against emerging cyber threats
Featured Article
Last month (17 Sept), the National Cyber Security Centre (@NCSC) issue
Augar Review Needs to Re-emphasise the Value of Older Workers (2)
Featured Article
Forgotten Generation: Could Devolution Help The North East’s Over-50
Net Zero: The challenges and opportunities for the University sector
Featured Article
Faced with a #ClimateEmergency and the requirement to achieve #NetZero

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5037)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page