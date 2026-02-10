School Building Programme to Deliver 13,000 Construction Apprenticeships and T Levels

13,000 apprenticeship and T Level opportunities created by government’s plan to transform school buildings and support Prime Minister’s target to get two thirds of young people into employment, education or training by 2028

Construction firms working on school and college buildings must demonstrate they take on apprentices

Comes as government launches almost £300 million funding to boost capacity in the post-16 college estate

Thousands more young people will be given the opportunity to train as bricklayers, plumbers and engineers as the government creates 13,000 apprenticeship and T Level placement opportunities as part of its plan to transform school buildings.

As part of the upcoming education estates strategy, construction firms working on school building projects will have to show that they are providing opportunities for apprentices and T Level students, ensuring more young people are given the chance to gain the skills the country needs for the future. 90% of these opportunities will be offered within a 30 mile radius of the school being built, providing a boost to local communities across the country.

This supports the government’s Plan for Change target to get two thirds of young people into employment, education or training by 2028 – giving them the skills and experience they need to build rewarding careers.

The announcement comes during National Apprenticeship Week, when government, employers and apprenticeship providers come together to showcase the positive impact apprenticeships have on economic growth, communities, local businesses and individuals. Department for Education research shows that apprentices will contribute £25 billion to England’s economy over their lifetime.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

“We can’t rebuild schools that are fit for the future unless we have the skilled workers we need to build them.

“Our education estates strategy will set out our vision for school and college buildings to deliver growth and opportunity to their local communities , backed by our plan for a decade of national renewal.

“This government is leading by example, creating incredible opportunities for our young people by championing apprenticeships and T Levels in our school and college building projects.”

Colleges can also now bid for a share of almost £300 million in capital funding to create more places in colleges across the country, in addition to £283 million devolved to metro mayors and local leaders. The funding will create more places for 16-19 year olds and also expand construction training provision, helping to reduce waiting lists, address skills shortages, and support wider economic growth.

The 13,000 opportunities will benefit people like Jay, a degree apprentice from Lee-on-Solent who is working for Kier group on a project to rebuild his former school.

Jay said:

“I feel our work here is important. It’s a great school and I felt that the teachers supported me to excel whilst I was there. The new facilities will mean that the students and teachers will have the best school possible – meaning that students like my sister will have an even better place to learn. I’m proud to be part of the Kier team leaving an impact for generations to come in Gosport.”

John Boughton, managing director at Kier Construction Southern, said:

“At Kier, we are committed to leaving lasting legacies for our communities. Jay’s story is just one example of how we nurture the next generation of talent into our industry. Our teams engage directly with local schools, colleges and community groups to provide clear routes into the diverse range of careers in construction.”

The government’s commitment to long-term funding through to 2034-35 means construction firms can plan ahead and invest in training. A longer contract with industry, running for eight years rather than the previous four, gives builders the confidence to take on more apprentices and try new ways of working.

FE colleges, supported by the new network of ten Construction Technical Excellence Colleges, will play a key role in training apprentices, helping young people get into the industry and stay in work once they qualify.

The government’s Plan for Change is investing in the future, with almost £20 billion for the School Rebuilding Programme through to 2034-35 – rebuilding over 500 schools and sixth-form colleges across England with 250 additional schools and sixth-form colleges to be selected.

It follows the announcement of a major £1.5 billion cash injection to provide learning or employment opportunities for almost one million young people and create 50,000 more apprenticeships for young people over the next three years, ensuring more young people are given the chance to build their skills and get that crucial first step on the career ladder.

It comes as the government announced plans to slash red tape, cutting approval times to update apprenticeships and develop short courses for major projects from 18 months to as little as three months, to help address urgent skills needs.

New pilots to match ‘near miss’ applicants with similar apprenticeship opportunities in their area set to be rolled out later this year. A new online platform will give young people clear, accessible information about apprenticeships and career outcomes.

More widely, the government’s ambitious Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper set out plans to improve quality of further education, introducing structured professional development for further education teachers and an expectation that colleges deliver at least 100 hours of face-to-face English and maths teaching for those who haven’t passed those GCSEs.

It also announced the creation of V levels as a brand new vocational pathway to sit alongside A levels and T Levels, allowing students to explore different sectors like Engineering or Digital while keeping their options open.

The education estates strategy will be published in full shortly.