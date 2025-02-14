New research shows apprenticeships now contribute £25bn to England’s economy, with reforms announced during National Apprenticeship Week set to boost growth under government’s Plan for Change.

New and updated apprenticeships will support clean energy and growth missions as Education Secretary to meet apprentices at Hinkley Point C.

Department for Education breaks new ground with “one stop shop” app to make it easier for apprentices to complete their training.

Apprentices in England will drive £25bn of economic growth over their lifetime, new figures have revealed.

This is almost double the £14bn contribution found the last time this was assessed in 2018, demonstrating apprentices’ importance to the government’s mission to grow the economy under the Plan for Change.

These figures are for apprentices who were participating in an apprenticeship at levels 2 to 5 in the 2021-22 academic year, representing the immense value of apprentices to economic growth.

The research comes as the government reaffirms its commitment to apprenticeships as the golden thread through all six missions under the Plan for Change, and follows recently published data revealing apprenticeship starts rose by 1.3% and achievements rose by 1.1% in the first quarter following last year’s general election.

New apprenticeships announced today include wind turbine technician and heat network maintenance technician, which are key sectors that will support the government’s clean energy mission. The Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson will today be visiting Hinkley Point C and Bridgwater and Taunton College in Somerset to meet apprentices working on this critically important piece of national clean energy infrastructure.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

“We need to take skills seriously as a country again, and the measures we’ve taken this week to slash red tape and boost the number of apprentices, show how we will deliver on this and break down the barriers to opportunity for our young people.

“Apprenticeships are key to delivering our number one mission of growth and on the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change, as evidenced today by their increasing value to the economy which will continue to rise thanks to our reforms.

“As National Apprenticeship Week draws to a close, it’s vital therefore that schools, colleges and businesses continue to champion apprenticeships, and this government will back them all the way.”

These conclude a series of sweeping reforms announced during National Apprenticeship Week, after the Education Secretary revealed a boost in flexibility for employers around English and Maths requirements that will lead to an extra 10,000 apprentices qualified each year in key sectors including construction, healthcare and clean energy.

A cut in the minimum duration of apprenticeships from 12 to eight months will help get boots on the ground quicker if workers have prior experience, while simpler End Point Assessments and a reformed payment system will free up time for providers and employers to focus on apprentices’ career and skills development.

The visit comes after the Prime Minister recently announced reforms to planning rules which will clear a path for new nuclear power stations, creating thousands of new highly skilled jobs while delivering clean, secure and more affordable energy for working people.

HMRC have also promoted tips to help apprentices ensure they are getting paid fairly, and government Ministers including the Chancellor Rachel Reeves have been visiting employers throughout National Apprenticeship Week to understand better how apprenticeships can deliver the Plan for Change.

Minister for Industry Sarah Jones said:

“The shift to home-grown, clean energy is creating thousands of apprentices with world-class experience.

“Hinkley Point C alone has provided 1,500 new apprenticeships – helping to make the UK a clean energy superpower, give us energy security and protect billpayers.”

New and updated apprenticeships for police constables, teaching assistants, healthcare support workers, dental hygienists and civil engineers will further support the government’s Plan for Change. A total of 660 occupations are now available.

Today, the government also launches a new “one stop shop” app that is set to revolutionise how apprentices access training and support.

The Your Apprenticeship app, designed by the DfE with extensive input from apprentices, provides easier access to essential tools, resources, and support to help apprentices to thrive in their qualification.

They will be able to track their apprenticeship through the app, ensuring they have learnt all the necessary knowledge and skills and they need to progress into skilled work and help drive Britain’s economic growth.