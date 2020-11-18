 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Collective Optimism: A great foundation for a tertiary education system fit for the twenty-first century

Details
Hits: 200
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tim Blackman, OU

Tim Blackman, Vice-Chancellor of The @OpenUniversity, welcomes the Independent Commission’s College of the Future – England report

Our colleges are national assets. Yet, despite the attention that the FE sector is, at last, receiving in government policies, we still often hear the media and politicians talk about ‘schools and universities’ as if over two million college students are invisible.

As Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, I often have the same experience when higher education is discussed as if it is entirely about 18-21 year olds undertaking full-time degrees in residential universities, ignoring half a million part-time students, often adult learners.

This narrative of young residential full-time degree students and then ‘the rest’, whether college, commuter or part-time students, should not continue. It reflects the particular background and experience of many journalists, politicians and business leaders. We need to ask ourselves as a country whether this in more than just a reporting bias but is at the root of the long-standing problem we have with poor performance in productivity, innovation and skills development in the UK.

Both college students and part-time university students are vital to the UK having the skills needed for economic recovery and future economic well-being. They need to be very visible and front of mind in policy-making. This is not just because of the huge scale of unlocked potential but also because this is about ‘levelling up’ and improving life chances in every community.

We have been delighted to work with the Commission since it launched in Spring 2019 and to feature in its report, highlighting just one example of how the OU works with the FE community. As a national university-based in all four nations of the UK, where we have many excellent partnerships with FE colleges, I welcome the four-nation perspective of the Commission’s work, especially as there is so much to learn from comparing experiences across the UK’s nations.

I particularly welcome this report’s focus on England’s student maintenance support system and the call for a comprehensive student finance and maintenance support system across tertiary provision. As the report highlights, this must include ending the inequity that if you are a part-time student in England, studying at an institution registered as ‘distance learning’, you are not entitled to a maintenance loan.

Colleges are at the heart of our communities.

They need to be resourced more purposefully to help narrow the regional and local economic divides that exist across the whole of the UK. And they need to be part of a far more joined-up education and skills system.

Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) Times: Building Inclusive Careers Support Services
Featured Article
Careers Strategy 2020 due to be published very soon In each of the fou
Itâ€™s time for Government to ditch the outdated â€˜one size fits allâ€™ formula for UK economic recovery
Featured Article
Pretty much every part of peopleâ€™s lives has been affected by the C
Passionate founder of leading training provider passes away leaving top 20 education business in his legacy
Featured Article
Qube Learning founder, Gavin Whichello, who made the training provider

This should not, however, be a system that takes us back to the twentieth century with ‘academically bright’ and socially privileged students studying ‘academic’ subjects and everyone else training in ‘technical’ subjects for an occupation.

The shelf-life of ‘technical’ knowledge and skills is shortening all the time, and the competencies that come with ‘academic’ education are in demand. As we move towards a more whole-system approach to tertiary education, there is an opportunity to mix ‘academic’ and ‘technical’ learners in the same institutions, breaking down social divides, and to enable learners to mix ‘academic’ and ‘technical’ learning as they develop portfolios over a lifetime.

The Commission emphasises the importance of collaboration and partnerships.

There are needs, for example, to create organised ‘one-stop-shop’ services for businesses seeking skills and support for innovation and to end wasteful and inefficient competition between institutions. More strategic and deep FE-HE partnerships will create the skills escalators and joined-up business support that can keep talent and income in places that are too often drained of these in favour of wealthier areas.

The OU, often seen as a university that exists in cyberspace rather than real space, is in fact a very local university, with students in every constituency of the UK, and often the major HE provider in the country’s most depressed coastal and rural areas. Our recently published report on the economic and social impact of the OU shows that 85 per cent of our graduates remain in the location where they studied, meaning this investment in knowledge and skills stays in their communities.

The vision for the future of colleges set out by the Commission presents the chance to bring the OU’s national capability to supporting the local mission of colleges, whether licensing state-of-the-art digital course content or designing articulation pathways.

To deliver this there is a pressing need to create more flexibility.

This includes enabling portfolios of short courses at different levels to be built up over time rather than the inflexibility of many current qualification designs and occupational standards, and recognising that a single period of concentrated study – often in our youth – is no longer the best way to learn for a good job or fulfilling life. Colleges and universities should collaborate on achieving this in a way that works best for learners.

In our experience at the OU, as the UK’s largest provider of flexible online learning, accessing opportunities to retrain and upskill is a particular issue for people with demanding work and family lives, for learners without traditional entry qualifications and for those who live in higher education cold spots that lack HE provision. This is not just an issue of social justice but bad news for business too. The annual Open University Business Barometer recently found that even during the Covid crisis 56 per cent of UK employers are experiencing skills shortages.

By opening up flexible opportunities and progression pathways, with the financial support that students need - and that will still provide a net Exchequer return in the long term - we can enable more learners, regardless of their age, stage, prior learning or personal commitments, to achieve their ambitions and build a stronger economy and more inclusive society.

The ‘collective optimism’ that this report embodies is surely a great foundation on which our policy-makers can build a tertiary education system fit for the twenty-first century.

We should all get behind this vision. Let’s seize the moment!

Tim Blackman, Vice-Chancellor of The Open University

You may also be interested in these articles:

Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) Times: Building Inclusive Careers Support Services
Featured Article
Careers Strategy 2020 due to be published very soon In each of the fou
It’s time for Government to ditch the outdated ‘one size fits all’ formula for UK economic recovery
Featured Article
Pretty much every part of people’s lives has been affected by the C
Passionate founder of leading training provider passes away leaving top 20 education business in his legacy
Featured Article
Qube Learning founder, Gavin Whichello, who made the training provider
Reversing the Apprenticeship Starts Decline
Featured Article
Long before the pandemic started earlier this year news about further
Opportunity for new Biden administration to shine a spotlight on education
Featured Article
All eyes have been on the U.S election with much excitement, trepidati
Why workplace degree programmes could be the answer for students worried about career prospects
Featured Article
A study from Save The Student found that 96% of all students surveyed
Reskilling a nation: how can we create pathways into tech careers?
Featured Article
The jobs crisis for young people is reaching a tipping point – with
Apprenticeships for a digital future: an international comparison
Featured Article
There is a fundamental paradox, if not a contradiction, at the heart o
The entrenched and unbroken correlation between class and educational success
Featured Article
WORKING CLASS KIDS HAVE BECOME THE REGION’S UNDER-ACHIEVERS AT SCHOO
Free Radicals. British Values vs The Disinformation Age
Featured Article
British Values, democracy, individual liberty, the rule of law, mutual
The Digital Divide: What have we learnt about attraction, engagement and recruitment of young people this year?
Featured Article
A year ago, no-one anticipated the environment in which we would be op
From Easels to EdTech: The pandemic story
Featured Article
The global Education landscape has taken an unprecedented turn as a re

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Peter Hounsome
Peter Hounsome commented on The Fastest Growing Skills in the Four Nations of the United Kingdom 7 minutes ago

It is not at all likely that React.js is a top skill in demand in any nation!!!

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Student Qualifies for South Region BMX Championships 20 minutes ago
CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Cardiff and Vale College awarded quality mark for its commitment to young carers 28 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5118)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page