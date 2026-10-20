Cross-party MPs call for adult education reset to boost economy, jobs and communities 

Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum have called for a major overhaul of adult education in England, warning that decades of underinvestment are holding back economic growth and preventing people from accessing the skills they need to work, retrain and improve their lives.

A new report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Further Education and Lifelong Learning calls for adult education to be treated as essential national infrastructure, helping to tackle skills shortages and economic inactivity while also improving health, reducing isolation and strengthening communities. It makes a series of recommendations, in full below, to make this vision a reality.

The cross-party parliamentary group is made up of MPs and members of the House of Lords with a shared interest in further education and lifelong learning. Supported by the Association of Colleges, the inquiry gathered evidence from more than 150 contributors over four months, including adult learners, colleges, employers, trade unions, local government, researchers and international experts.

It found widespread concerns that England’s adult education system is failing to keep pace with the needs of people and the economy. Only a fraction of respondents said the system meets the economy’s skills needs to a “great extent”, while the vast majority identified funding as a major barrier to tackling skills shortages through adult education.

The report warns investment in adult education is particularly important as artificial intelligence, automation, the transition to net zero and an ageing workforce rapidly transforms jobs and the skills people need. It highlights shortages in areas including digital and AI, engineering, construction, manufacturing, health and social care, as well as significant gaps in literacy, numeracy and digital skills.

The parliamentarians also stress that the benefits of adult learning extend far beyond employment. Evidence submitted to the inquiry found that adult education can help people rebuild confidence, improve mental health, overcome isolation and participate more fully in their communities. English language courses, for example, can support people to find work, communicate with schools and health services and integrate into their communities, while prison education can help rehabilitation and reduce reoffending.

Despite this, three-quarters of respondents said the wider social value of adult education, such as its contribution to health and community resilience, is reflected in national policymaking only to a “small extent” or “not at all”.

The report argues that these economic and social benefits are interconnected, with better skills and confidence supporting people’s progression into work while stronger health and social connections help people participate in learning and employment.

Jonathan Brash MP, Chair of the APPG on Further Education and Lifelong Learning, said:

“Adult education should not be seen as a cost, but as an investment in people and in our country. It gives people the freedom to learn, earn, retrain and adapt as the economy changes, while helping employers find the skills they need to grow.

“There is strong support across the political divide for lifelong learning, and I urge the Prime Minister to take our united plea seriously. We must turn this consensus into action and make sure that wherever people live, and whatever their starting point, they have the opportunity to learn throughout their lives.”

Rachel Gilmour, MP for Tiverton and Minehead, said:

“Adult education is a universal public good, and it must be taken seriously as part of the UK’s social and preventive infrastructure. It supports both physical and mental health, encourages community cohesion, and ultimately, helps to build a sense of worth and confidence in those who may have felt cast aside by the education system.”

Dr Sam Rushworth, MP for Bishop Auckland, said:

“For too long policy-makers have considered adult education only in terms of the economic returns on investment in skills, while overlooking the wider personal and social benefits it unlocks. If an adult lacks confidence, is in poor mental or physical health or feels isolated from their local community, they are unlikely to want upskill; try something new; participate in learning, volunteering, and employment opportunities; or encourage their children to do so. In any reforms, adult education must be looked at in the whole, rather than just as a cost of entering a particular job.”

Lord Johnson of Marylebone said:

“We all agree that we need urgent action on adult education, but the reality is, without adequate funding, we will struggle to achieve meaningful reform. Both the Autumn Budget and Spring Spending Review are an opportunity for the government to reverse years of underinvestment and give more people the chance to learn, retrain and get the skills they need for good jobs.”

Barnoness Smith of Llanfaes said:

“The government doesn’t need to start from scratch on a vision for adult education; there is so much that they could learn from countries around the world. For instance, in this inquiry, we found that the most effective systems have a clear purpose, cross-government coordination, and stability which then enables long-term planning. “

Recommendations

The report has recommendations based on five shifts needed for adult education to realise its full potential in delivering for life, work and place. We need:

A system with purpose and stability

Develop a vision for adult learning in England, based on national commitment with local power

Build a coherent, long‑term investment approach to adult learning

A learning guarantee for citizens

Introduce an England‑wide minimum adult learning offer

Remove barriers so adults can afford and access the learning they need

A partnership approach

Embed adult learning within local and national preventative health strategies

Strengthen English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) as a foundation for community cohesion and inclusion

Strengthen prison education to improve outcomes and reduce re‑offending

A robust evidence base