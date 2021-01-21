 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Putting employers at the heart of the system: Will the White Paper support colleges to build back better?

Details
Hits: 333

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Lesley Giles, Independent Commissioner and Director of Work Advance

Today (21 Jan) we see the launch of the Skills for Jobs White Paper, which presents a critical opportunity to create the kind of policy environment in England that is needed now and in the future.

For almost two years the Independent Commission of the College of the Future has been working with the education sector, employers, students, unions and others to set out an ambitious future vision for colleges across the UK fit for a fairer, more sustainable and prosperous economy.

Does the White Paper meet our ambitions for delivering on one of our key themes: productivity?

The devastating impact of COVID-19 is creating the perfect storm to kickstart action. The pandemic has brought change and is also augmenting many of the trends already in train.

The crisis comes on the back of a very turbulent period, not only shaped by significant economic shocks such as the global financial crisis in 2008 and Brexit, but longer running global megatrends that impact the future of work - note demographic and climate change, along with technological advances.

Lockdowns have accelerated technology adoption and innovations in ways of working. At the same time, it has highlighted threats and challenges to industries requiring face to face contact such as hospitality, as well as accelerating long-running industrial decline in others, to which we need to respond.

There will need to be an increasing pace of learning, retraining, and upskilling – both in and out of work.

Indeed, the CBI anticipate that 9 out of ten employees in the workforce in the next ten years will require upskilling and the OECD estimate that most jobs in the future will require modest to significant amounts of training ranging from at least 1 year to over three years.

This all raises important future priorities for colleges. But unlocking the positive benefits is not inevitable or easy. That’s why it is significant that colleges are starting to be recognised by the UK Government for their potential to build back better and level up.

The very premise of the White Paper acknowledges that increasing skills demands in a modern digital-enabled economy, combined with long running and deep-rooted skills deficiencies in key growing sectors, calls for a better solution to enhance the effectiveness of the skills system.

Putting employers at the heart of a revolutionised system

The Government has rightly committed to putting employers at the heart of a revolutionised system. Colleges have a strong track record working with employers, of all sizes and sectors. An expanded role for colleges in boosting productivity through strengthening strategic partnerships with employers has been a central theme in the work of the Commission.

Challenges and opportunities facing the UK labour market in 2021 â€“ Key Messages from Edgeâ€™s Skills Shortages Bulletin
Featured Article
After the extraordinary upheaval of 2020, the UKâ€™s existing chronic
Review of Post 16 Qualifications at Level 3 - Good or Bad News for Choice and Access and Participation in Higher Education?
Featured Article
The Governmentâ€™s review of level 3 post 16 qualifications, consultat
Level 4 Apprenticeships and above - we need to widen access to Level Up
Featured Article
In the years prior to the pandemic, even as the overall number of appr

Changes in governments, and funding, over time, have moved away from a national network of Sector Skills Councils, and fragmented the institutional landscape and routes to reach and influence employers in scale.

Colleges now have the chance to reinvigorate their business partnerships and ensure their skills requirements are identified and integrated into local skills strategies moving forward and align with national policy priorities.

There is a need to better anticipate ongoing changes in requirements, as well as to more effectively co-ordinate and tailor the response, to keep pace with the ever-changing demands of growing sectors locally. Advanced manufacturing, construction, creative industries, business services, education and health and social care and the green economy must be areas of focus.

The establishment of the announced dedicated business centres and the development of tailored skills plans with employers can provide a sound basis to develop and offer skills products alongside wider business services.

Strengthening local skills delivery infrastructure

In practice, this has to be about strengthening local skills delivery infrastructure on the ground in local communities, where colleges, schools, universities, private providers and businesses are enabled to work together to meet skills needs.

If the detail is there and the delivery is done well, it could enable colleges to better act as strategic partners, providing the expanded support to local employers that is needed for business to be more productive and innovative.

None of the measures to address employer needs will be effective without meaningful action on lifelong learning that is accessible to all.

This is necessary to raise the future platform of skills, to enable people to transition into growing areas of employment and retain a foothold in the labour market, and to support career progression. Long-term investment is vital here.

The implementation of the White Paper and future legislation needs to enable colleges, and wider partners in the education system, giving them the space to adapt to ensure the system can sufficiently flex to retain currency and relevance in future in a dynamic world of work.

That means standardised programmes, curriculum and forms of assessment of the past will no longer be fit for the future, and there must be more local flexibility to respond to evolving needs and engage employers, especially smaller businesses.

But, the key test is whether it can. Is the White Paper a basis to so do?

It is certainly better than the alternative – that is we muddle through with the current system.

Lesley Giles, Director of Work Advance and member of the Independent Commission on the College of the Future

You may also be interested in these articles:

Challenges and opportunities facing the UK labour market in 2021 – Key Messages from Edge’s Skills Shortages Bulletin
Featured Article
After the extraordinary upheaval of 2020, the UK’s existing chronic
Review of Post 16 Qualifications at Level 3 - Good or Bad News for Choice and Access and Participation in Higher Education?
Featured Article
The Government’s review of level 3 post 16 qualifications, consultat
Level 4 Apprenticeships and above - we need to widen access to Level Up
Featured Article
In the years prior to the pandemic, even as the overall number of appr
What do we need from the White Paper?
Featured Article
How do we stop further education, feeling like an afterthought?There h
Open Letter from BFELG to the FE Commissioner Appointment Panel
Featured Article
Next week the Assessment panel convenes to appoint the new FE Commissi
The impact of the current lockdown on apprentices
Featured Article
You never know building a system based on trust may just be the way fo
The pilot shortage isn’t going away. How will we recruit and retain the next generation of students after Covid-19?
Featured Article
With multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon and the air transportat
Livelihoods and opportunities must be at the forefront of Ministerial decisions
Featured Article
In light of the growing negative impact of uncertainty in schooling ar
Why technology will still play a pivotal role in teaching through 2021 and beyond
Featured Article
2020 saw the education sector forced into an abrupt shift. The move to
Maximising digital opportunity for the next generation
Featured Article
With schools, colleges and universities making a sudden return to onli
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty
Featured Article
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty: we must rise to t
The diversity dilemma in cyber security
Featured Article
Organisations today are more digital than ever, which has meant that,

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

NCH London
NCH London added a new event 7 hours

New College of the Humanities is pleased to announce that...

New College of the Humanities is pleased to announce that we will be taking part in National Apprenticeship Week 2021 #NAW2021 On the 9th February...

  • Tuesday, 09 February 2021 09:00 AM
  • London - Online
Karen Roberts
Karen Roberts has published a new article: DfE tells schools and colleges to stop daily lateral flow tests 12 hours 3 minutes ago
Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Supporting Student Wellbeing During a Pandemic 13 hours 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5255)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page