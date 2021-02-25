 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Putting skills at the heart of our Plan for Jobs - Exclusive with Mims Davies

Details
Hits: 929

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Mims Davies MP is Minister for Employment

In her exclusive article, Employment Minister @MimsDavies explains how DWP is putting skills at the heart of our Plan for Jobs

Through our Plan for Jobs, my department is set to make nearly two million interventions in people’s lives – supporting them to get back into work, take advantage of new opportunities or consider a new direction in their working lives.

Our new employment schemes are on top of the bespoke support each and every Universal Credit claimant receives from our fantastic Work Coaches, who provide thousands of people with reassurance, guidance and tailored help and whose numbers we’re boosting by recruiting an additional 13,500 across the country. Our schemes are also being delivered alongside a whole host of wider government initiatives, including focus on green jobs, apprenticeships and traineeships.

As Employment Minister, I’m incredibly proud of the dogged determination the British people have shown when faced with all of the challenges of the last year. When I speak to people who have been made unemployed by the pandemic what often strikes me is their positivity, and their desire to pick themselves up and get back into work as quickly as possible.

When considering the vast ambition of our Plan for Jobs, it’s all too easy to get lost in the big numbers. But remember that behind the headline figures are individual stories of people succeeding at getting into work. Often these are people who have faced uncertainty in the past twelve months, who may have worried about providing for their families, but are now back in work and looking towards a brighter future. We should celebrate each of these stories.

As we navigate the challenges ahead, I want to ensure we’re ready for the jobs market of the future.

We continue to think creatively and help people pivot from the struggling to surging sectors of our economy. Our Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) is at the centre of that. The scheme provides up to six weeks of training and work experience within a sector as well as a job interview linked to an actual vacancy.

More than 40,000 people have already successfully completed a SWAP since April 2020 - an average of 1,200 people each week starting on the path to a new career, learning new skills and developing a new network of contacts. Building on that success we have announced an increase in the number of SWAP places available next financial year to 80,000.

One of the reasons SWAPs are particularly brilliant is because they open doors to careers that many people may not have ever considered before, allowing people to make all kinds of journeys; from logistics to care, for example. And I know that because of my own life experiences.

Blueprint for recovery and renewal in young peopleâ€™s education and employment opportunities
Featured Article
This isnâ€™t just about recovery from recession, itâ€™s about a higher
Education catch-up: is online tuition the future?
Featured Article
Earlier this month, news broke that the Government appointed its own â
Five ways to maximise flexibility for the post-Covid world of work
Featured Article
Employers now need to re-focus on their long-term strategies for remot

Before I got into politics I worked all types of jobs

Before I got into politics I worked all types of jobs – yoghurt factory worker, grill cook at a Little Chef and radio DJ, the list goes on. They sound a million miles from where I work now, but I can tell you for a fact that I use the skills and confidence I learnt in each of these roles every day.

SWAPs are open to people at any stage of life, providing opportunities to gain the confidence and skills needed to start work in a totally new sector. Recently I spoke to Steven Walters from Horsham in West Sussex, who had retrained in construction at the age of 60 after a long career in the events industry. Speaking about his new role, his passion, energy and enthusiasm were all clear – and it proves you can reach for a hard hat and high-vis at any age in this vital sector.

But of course we know that young people have been hit hardest by this pandemic and improving their job prospects is a major focus of our Plan for Jobs.

Our flagship programme, the Kickstart Scheme has already created over 120,000 vacancies for 16-24 year-olds in just the first few months since it started.  Employers of all types, right across the country are getting on board and creating new roles through the scheme – roles that offer a step up onto the jobs ladder for young people without much work experience. We’re now working tirelessly to help get young people working in these new jobs so they can rack up the valuable experience they need.

On top of this, a new enhanced Youth Offer was established in September, with a commitment to open more than a hundred Youth Hubs across Great Britain – in colleges, community and youth Centres, libraries, local authority buildings and sports venues. It means young jobseekers can easily access employment support, training and advice on issues like housing, or budgeting. We’re not waiting around for people to come to us for help – we’re going out into local communities and getting help to them. Our Youth Employment Programme offers 13 weeks of wrap around support to help young people access the positive provision available as part of the Plan for Jobs.

We know some people will only need a little help to return to work after losing their jobs in the last few months

We know some people will only need a little help to return to work after losing their jobs in the last few months. Sometimes it can just take a bit of a confidence boost, or help with an application to get someone back into work, especially if they haven’t had to apply for jobs in a number of years. Our Job Finding Support service and JETS scheme will provide support for more than 400,000 people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic; with advice on how to build vital skills, CV and interview guidance and help people’s understanding of moving into growing sectors.

Other people may need more help if they’ve been out of work for more than a year. It can sometimes feel like a real hurdle getting back into work after a lengthy gap in employment, and our £2.9bn Restart programme will provide enhanced employment support to over a million jobseekers to help them fire up their work search.  My priority now too is turning to making sure we have choices and support wrapped together for the over 50’s.  

My priority now too is turning to making sure we have choices and support wrapped together for the over 50’s.

Our Plan for Jobs is a plan for everyone and, while our workforce has always been resilient, we need to meet the changing demands of our jobs market. The pandemic has created never before seen challenges for our jobs market, but we are ready to overcome them – millions of people are now vaccinated, with thousands more getting the jab each day, and as we look ahead we are ensuring that the United Kingdom in on a course to build back better and level up opportunity across the nation.

Mims Davies MP is Minister for Employment

Mims' team provided some data on the Employability Scheme and the estimated number of people that will be supported: 

Scheme

Estimated number of people supported

Kickstart

250,000

SWAP

120,000

JETS

285,000

JFS

160,000

Restart

1,000,000

Work Coaches

13,500 recruited by April

Total

1,828,500

You may also be interested in these articles:

Blueprint for recovery and renewal in young peopleâ€™s education and employment opportunities
Featured Article
This isnâ€™t just about recovery from recession, itâ€™s about a higher
Education catch-up: is online tuition the future?
Featured Article
Earlier this month, news broke that the Government appointed its own â
Five ways to maximise flexibility for the post-Covid world of work
Featured Article
Employers now need to re-focus on their long-term strategies for remot
Remote learning is here to stay, but digital poverty must not be
Featured Article
Over the last year, remote learning has become a necessity for educati
Why the passing of Sir William McPherson is a reason for FE to assess its record on institutional racism
Featured Article
Sir William McPherson, the judge who presided over the inquiry into St
How can we make higher education more relevant for the 21st century?
Featured Article
As we rebuild our economy post-pandemic, new approaches to education w
Essential Skills for Jobs: how investing in transferable skills supports greater outcomes for young people
Featured Article
The transition of young people from education into employment between
How to support neurodiverse learners: #1 Verbal memory
Featured Article
Verbal memory is a type of long-term memory involved in remembering an
Itâ€™s not about apprenticeships vs university - itâ€™s about the power of choice
Featured Article
Throughout my career, Iâ€™ve witnessed the power of lifelong learning
Can Elephants Gallop? The Imperative for Post Compulsory Education to Evolve Has Never Been More Critical
Featured Article
As the covid 19 pandemic arrived in the UK the incumbent providers of
Increased screen time doesnâ€™t mean decreased learning
Featured Article
Until the pandemic forced the government to take a good hard look at r
Green construction apprenticeships can build a low-carbon UK
Featured Article
The UK Government has pledged a zero carbon Britain by 2050. Reaching

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5418)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page