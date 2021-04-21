 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The power of Collective Intelligence: Cultivating knowledge-sharing for systemic change

Details
Hits: 2734

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Audrey Giacomini and Thana El-Sallabi, respectively Manager and Associate of WISE

The power of collective intelligence can move mountains. At its simplest, collective intelligence is the process by which a large group of individuals gather and share their knowledge, data, and skills for the purpose of solving societal issues . Harnessing this power can lead to the emergence of the greatest innovations.

It is particularly crucial in the current COVID-19 situation, when resources are scarce and education systems are being put to the test.

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) – established by the Qatar Foundation – has been fostering collective intelligence by cultivating networks and communities of knowledge.

Audrey Giacomini and Thana El-Sallabi, respectively Manager and Associate of WISE Innovation for Quality and Access track, explain how WISE has been harnessing its own network of collaborators and how educational organisations can benefit from more cross-industry partnership:

1. Network building for systemic collaboration

Our annual WISE Awards offer a striking example of community knowledge. Each year, the WISE Awards recognise and promote six successful innovative projects that address international educational challenges. Over the past decade, WISE has built a community of 72 educational innovators, offering a fertile environment for ground-breaking collaborations. Beyond recognising the work of these projects, we offer a platform of exchange to help them refine their expertise and insights.

This year we had the pleasure of bringing together a range of practitioners - from CEOs to junior staff members - to share their knowledge with each other and other members of the community through our WISE Awards Webinar Series.

Discussions at the webinar varied hugely - from advice on online teaching materials - to tips on finding new funding in challenging times. The common feature was that all speakers and topics were curated with community-orientated solutions in mind - the series was both by the community and for the community. Each webinar was centred around three members, who would share their experiences on a given topic, followed by a long breakout session which allowed a lengthy discussion. It became a space where education practitioners across sectors - and across levels - were able to go beyond their organisational structures to discuss the challenges and opportunities they were facing as education practitioners. Crucially, the webinar offered educators a chance to collaborate to the benefit of the wider community. For example, three early education organisations continued conversations on ways they can offer their interventions differently during the pandemic beyond the webinar.

The essential role Degree Apprentices play in productivity
Exclusive Articles
IfATE Degree Apprenticeship Consultation â€“ An Approach that Will Hel
Why are we teaching coding all wrong?
Exclusive Articles
For the last decade, the government, media and businesses have reinfor
Incentivising employers to invest in skills for a strong and sustainable recovery
Exclusive Articles
The labour market is showing signs of recovery as the economy reopens.

2. Creating a hub of knowledge for peer-learning

During periods of crisis, organisations often find themselves having to answer the most challenging questions, whilst also having to manage resource scarcities. As a result, many of them revert to knowledge platforms to share resources and hear from other organizations how they are mitigating problems. In recent months, we have seen tangible benefits of providing such platforms of collaboration and hub of knowledge to global education stakeholders. For example, WISE’s Innovators Directory provides a sound library of best practices from more than 300 projects, and can serve as a source of inspiration to other organisations. The chosen projects are usually drawn from the WISE Awards and WISE Accelerator, and range from early childhood to life-long learning interventions. The directory creates a collaborative approach to tackling challenges in the education sector by sharing best practice.

The Internet Free Education Resource Bank, launched by Education Above All (EAA) in response to the coronavirus crisis, is another resource-sharing platform targeted towards NGOs, parents, students, and schools with basic qualification. EAA has curated an extensive list of interdisciplinary projects that were designed to meet the learning needs of 4–14-year-old learners in subjects including science, mathematics, language arts, social sciences, economics and environmental studies. EAA leveraged the expertise of twenty NGOs from its community to empower learners to continue learning and gain other 21st century skills. EAA was able to expand its reach and benefit more learners than otherwise possible by providing this resource for free online and partnering with global organizations.

Such platforms encourage peer-learning by opening up and sharing their resources with the larger community. At the end of the day, it enables education practitioners around the world to save time, money and avoid the duplication of efforts.

3. Building capacity for agile leadership within educational organisations

One of the standout features of building a collaborative networking space, is that it facilitates networking beyond leadership teams at an organisational level - instead it supports learning from practitioners at every level of. This is more important than ever, as many educational organisations have shifted their models to create more ground-level, local leadership-based structures.

Members of the WISE community, including Caitlin Baron, CEO of the Luminos Fund and Louise Van Rhyn, CEO and Founder of Symphonia for South Africa, spoke about the benefits of shifting practices during moments of change. Interestingly, both highlighted how they were able to capitalise on the increased support to local leadership in their organizations, as a result of the pandemic. This brought about overdue changes and systemic change in the localized contexts.

The WISE-hosted forums allowed local leadership and junior members of organisations to tap into new networks that they might not otherwise have access to, and ultimately become more agile organisations during the crisis, and beyond.

4. Moving towards joint actions for systemic impact

The organisations that dedicated time and energy to understanding their networks and cultivating strong relationships with partners, produced significant direct and indirect impact on their beneficiaries and within their teams. COVID-19 has offered us the opportunity to rethink and strengthen our mechanisms for collaboration, to go beyond sharing expertise and move towards facilitating and supporting joint actions. This is the mandate of Catalyst 2030, a movement WISE – and many of its community members - are part of.

Catalyst 2030 gathers social entrepreneurs and innovators from a number of sectors that share a common goal: creating ground breaking, people-centric solutions to attain the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, including SDG 4 on education. Catalyst 2030’s mission is to unleash collective potential by mobilizing social entrepreneurs, partners and resources.

The success of Catalyst 2030 is measured through concrete actions - ranging from collaborative projects and advocacy efforts, - to the publication of in-depth analysis and recommendations for system transformations. It goes beyond the typical networking organization. This new approach guarantees that progress can be achieved more rapidly by avoiding silos and instead fostering partnerships. It also encourages its members to rethink their ecosystem and involve a wider range of stakeholders.

Educational organisations could benefit from a similar approach because they are inherently interested in the same issues. The scale of work educators tackle is beyond any one organization, therefore systemic and scalable solutions will only be achieved through creative, collective collaboration.

Harnessing the power of the collective comes down to cultivation. Investing time in learning from people is just as valuable when resources are scarce, if not more so. Throughout the past year in working towards fostering the collective intelligence of our community we were able to learn and see the opportunities for growth that creating a knowledge hub of peer knowledge build.

Learnings can come from more than collecting free resources through the WISE Innovators Directory and EAA’s Internet Free Education Resource Bank , but are enhanced for by connecting and collaborating across member organizations and their teams from the ground up. Knowing the landscape allows for education practitioners to learn to position their work for creating systemic impact in education.

Audrey Giacomini Manager, Innovation for Quality and Access and Thana El-Sallabi, Program Officer at WISE

You may also be interested in these articles:

The essential role Degree Apprentices play in productivity
Exclusive Articles
IfATE Degree Apprenticeship Consultation – An Approach that Will Hel
Why are we teaching coding all wrong?
Exclusive Articles
For the last decade, the government, media and businesses have reinfor
Incentivising employers to invest in skills for a strong and sustainable recovery
Exclusive Articles
The labour market is showing signs of recovery as the economy reopens.
The bubble system has ended: What do education providers need to do now?
Exclusive Articles
#FreedomDay: Change of Covid-19 restrictions The government has announ
Learning support assessment – is this the end of generic assessment?
Exclusive Articles
Last week saw the ESFA publish the clarification version of the 2021/2
World class training for a green-led national recovery
Exclusive Articles
In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nations’ climate
Disadvantaged pupils benefit most from meeting relatable work role models
Exclusive Articles
New @Edu_Employers report shows the positive impact of meeting relatab
Teachers are the single biggest influence on whether learners realise their ambitions of progressing to higher levels of study or employment
Exclusive Articles
In praise of the class of 2021 Evidence shows that teachers are the si
How to tackle and reduce drop-out rates in FE... and life
Exclusive Articles
On average, six out of every 100 students drop out of their university
We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action
Exclusive Articles
A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building b
Academic misconduct has become more common and expensive, reputationally and financially
Exclusive Articles
Five Tips for Colleges to Increase Academic Integrity Without Spending
A data-driven opportunity for the FE and Skills sector
Exclusive Articles
The FE and Skills sector has a rare opportunity to strengthen its impo

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5903)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page